Celeb Snaps: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Tom Hardy, Justin Bieber, and more

Michael Prieve
2 Min Read
London Screening of 'Another Simple Favour'
Celebrities attend a screening of 'Another Simple Favour' at the Ham Yard Hotel in London Featuring: Blake Lively (left) and Anna Kendrick Where: London, United Kingdom When: 15 Apr 2025 Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Blake Lively (left) and Anna Kendrick pose at a photocall for Another Simple Favour at the Corinthia Hotel in central London on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Paul Hollywood and Blake Lively attend a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Henry Golding attends a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Dr. Sandra Lee is joined by Gurus Magazine Publisher & Media Sponsor Derek Warburton along with Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz for the premier of Dr Pimple Popper: Breaking Out on Lifetime TV at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images 

Cameron Mathison arrives at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ in New York on April 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Porsha Williams arrives at Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on April 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Diego Luna at the Los Angeles ‘Andor’ Season 2 launch event at the El Capitan theatre on April 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Tom Hardy attends the ‘Havoc’ World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend a screening of ‘Another Simple Favor’ at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

