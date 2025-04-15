Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter faces his fourth sexual assault allegation

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

In a new lawsuit filed last week in Nevada, a woman named Laura Penly claims the singer Nick Carter sexually assaulted her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease that led to cervical cancer. Carter has vehemently denied the allegations. [People]

Jack Lowden cast as Darcy in Netflix’s new Pride & Prejudice: thoughts? [Celebitchy]

OMG, he’s naked: Jimmi Simpson in the series Black Mirror! [omg blog]

Oh, dear. Walton Goggins called the SNL skit mocking Aimee Lou Wood “amazing.” [Pajiba]

Paige Bueckers, as predicted, led the WNBA’s 2025 Draft. [Go Fug Yourself]

Brandi Glanville reveals that RHUGT drama with Caroline Manzo had her contemplating suicide. [Reality Tea]

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have broken up after two years of dating. Malek and Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, first sparked romance rumors in July 2023 when they were seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. [People]

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez is calling for the L.A. County DA’s Office to be removed from the brothers’ case after they claimed the use of a graphic photo in a court hearing caused the brothers’ aunt to be hospitalized. [NBC News]

Our first look at Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is here. [Vogue]

Matt Damon and his rock-hard abs grace the beach. [TMZ]

Aimee Lou Wood is clarifying that her crying in London on April 14 with her friend Ralph Davis had nothing to do with the show. [E! Online]

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested Monday for disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance. [TMZ]

TWITTER NIBBLE

Ohio State Football visited the White House for winning the College Football Championship. When given the trophy, JD Vance doesn’t hold the trophy correctly and he drops the trophy. I

Oops! JD Vance dropped Ohio State's national championship trophy during the Buckeyes' visit to The White House. pic.twitter.com/KuoKiO6etD — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 15, 2025

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Olivia Wilde shades Blue Origin after star-studded flight crew completes 10-minute space mission.

Screenshot via Instagram