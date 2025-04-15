Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter faces his fourth sexual assault allegation

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
In a new lawsuit filed last week in Nevada, a woman named Laura Penly claims the singer Nick Carter sexually assaulted her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease that led to cervical cancer. Carter has vehemently denied the allegations. [People]
Jack Lowden cast as Darcy in Netflix’s new Pride & Prejudice: thoughts? [Celebitchy]
OMG, he’s naked: Jimmi Simpson in the series Black Mirror! [omg blog]
Oh, dear. Walton Goggins called the SNL skit mocking Aimee Lou Wood “amazing.” [Pajiba]
Paige Bueckers, as predicted, led the WNBA’s 2025 Draft. [Go Fug Yourself]
Brandi Glanville reveals that RHUGT drama with Caroline Manzo had her contemplating suicide. [Reality Tea]
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have broken up after two years of dating. Malek and Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, first sparked romance rumors in July 2023 when they were seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. [People]
The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez is calling for the L.A. County DA’s Office to be removed from the brothers’ case after they claimed the use of a graphic photo in a court hearing caused the brothers’ aunt to be hospitalized. [NBC News]
Our first look at Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is here. [Vogue]
Matt Damon and his rock-hard abs grace the beach. [TMZ]
Aimee Lou Wood is clarifying that her crying in London on April 14 with her friend Ralph Davis had nothing to do with the show. [E! Online]
Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested Monday for disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance. [TMZ]
TWITTER NIBBLE
Ohio State Football visited the White House for winning the College Football Championship. When given the trophy, JD Vance doesn’t hold the trophy correctly and he drops the trophy. I
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Olivia Wilde shades Blue Origin after star-studded flight crew completes 10-minute space mission.
LINK LOVE
|Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)
|‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
|Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)
|Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)
|Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
- Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
- Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
- Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
- Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
- Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
- Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
- Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.