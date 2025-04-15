Rapper Lil Nas X says he has ‘lost control of the right side of my face’

In a shocking development, chart-topping rapper Montero Lamar Hill—better known as Lil Nas X—has been hospitalized after experiencing a terrifying loss of control over one side of his face. The music sensation revealed his partial facial paralysis through a dramatic video from his hospital bed on Monday, April 14, 2025.
The startling footage shared on Instagram, captured the 26-year-old superstar donning a hospital gown and a vibrant Von Dutch cap while demonstrating his alarming condition—complete inability to move the right side of his face.
“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he said in the video. The rapper then attempted to smile and clutched his jaw.
“It’s like what the f***. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f—. Ah! Oh my God,” he says in the video.
In the unsettling footage, Lil Nas X covered his mouth and faced the camera. “So…” he said while laughing. He continued, “Oh my God, bro. Ahhh. Ahhh. So, yeah.”
The concerning video prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities and fans alike. Actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, “Get well baby,” while comedian Wanda Sykes added, “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.”
One concerned fan commented, “Sending love and positive energy,” while another wrote, “I really hope it’s temporary.”
The “Industry Baby” hitmaker later shared another clip on Instagram Stories, offering a closer examination of his condition. He laughed, saying, “We normal over here. We get crazy over here.” The caption read, “I’m so cooked.”
He also posted a candid hospital selfie with the caption, “Imma look funny for a little bit but that’s it.”
Just last month, Lil Nas X dropped his latest single, “Hotbox,” part of his highly anticipated EP Days Before Dreamboy, which features multiple tracks.
In a revealing interview with Paper magazine, the groundbreaking artist explained his choice of “Hotbox” as the lead single, describing it as having a “light” feel without trying to prove anything.
The Grammy winner disclosed that while he initially considered using music to clap back at his critics, he ultimately chose to release something purely entertaining and uplifting. He explained that Hotbox was specifically designed to provide listeners with a moment of pure, carefree joy—a brief escape from their daily concerns.
