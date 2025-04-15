Cate Blanchett revelas she plans on retiring from acting soon: ‘I am serious’

After snagging two Oscar statues and collaborating with Hollywood’s biggest directing legends, Cate Blanchett has been thinking about hanging up her acting hat for good. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it: I am serious about giving up acting,” she recently shared with the Radio Times. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”
The acclaimed performer, now 55, who clinched Academy Awards for her work in 2013’s Blue Jasmine and 2004’s The Aviator, admits she’s never quite gotten used to being in the spotlight. “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see sound bites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud,” Blanchett continued. “I’m not that person. I make more sense in motion—it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”
Throughout her impressive career spanning over 30 years, Blanchett has racked up eight Oscar nods, teaming up with powerhouse directors like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Ron Howard, and Peter Jackson.
“As you get older, acting just gets more and more humiliating,” Blanchett confessed to Julia Roberts during a chat for Interview magazine in 2019. “When I was younger, I would wonder why the older actors I admired kept talking about quitting. Now I realize it’s because they want to maintain a connection to the last shreds of their sanity.”
When Vanity Fair‘s David Canfield brought up her apparent desire to step away from acting during the 2023 awards buzz for Todd Field‘s Tár, Blanchett revealed: “It’s not occasional—it’s continual. On a daily or weekly basis, for sure. It’s a love affair, isn’t it? So you do fall in and out of love with it, and you have to be seduced back into it.”
After wrapping Tár, Field suggested Blanchett take a breather from acting. “I just said no to a couple of things. I think it’s time to be quiet,” she told VF at the time. But the Australian star hasn’t exactly been taking it easy since then. She’s been busy with Alfonso Cuarón‘s Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer, Eli Roth‘s Borderlands, and Steven Soderbergh‘s Black Bag. Next up, Blanchett is set to headline Jim Jarmusch‘s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.
LINK LOVE
|Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)
|‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
|Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)
|Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)
|Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
- Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
- Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
- Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
- Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
- Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
- Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
- Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.