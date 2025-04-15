Cate Blanchett revelas she plans on retiring from acting soon: ‘I am serious’

After snagging two Oscar statues and collaborating with Hollywood’s biggest directing legends, Cate Blanchett has been thinking about hanging up her acting hat for good. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it: I am serious about giving up acting,” she recently shared with the Radio Times. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The acclaimed performer, now 55, who clinched Academy Awards for her work in 2013’s Blue Jasmine and 2004’s The Aviator, admits she’s never quite gotten used to being in the spotlight. “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see sound bites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud,” Blanchett continued. “I’m not that person. I make more sense in motion—it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

Cate Blanchett at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on January 5, 2025. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Throughout her impressive career spanning over 30 years, Blanchett has racked up eight Oscar nods, teaming up with powerhouse directors like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Ron Howard, and Peter Jackson.

“As you get older, acting just gets more and more humiliating,” Blanchett confessed to Julia Roberts during a chat for Interview magazine in 2019. “When I was younger, I would wonder why the older actors I admired kept talking about quitting. Now I realize it’s because they want to maintain a connection to the last shreds of their sanity.”

Cate Blanchett at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala held at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, USA on January 2, 2016. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

When Vanity Fair‘s David Canfield brought up her apparent desire to step away from acting during the 2023 awards buzz for Todd Field‘s Tár, Blanchett revealed: “It’s not occasional—it’s continual. On a daily or weekly basis, for sure. It’s a love affair, isn’t it? So you do fall in and out of love with it, and you have to be seduced back into it.”

After wrapping Tár, Field suggested Blanchett take a breather from acting. “I just said no to a couple of things. I think it’s time to be quiet,” she told VF at the time. But the Australian star hasn’t exactly been taking it easy since then. She’s been busy with Alfonso Cuarón‘s Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer, Eli Roth‘s Borderlands, and Steven Soderbergh‘s Black Bag. Next up, Blanchett is set to headline Jim Jarmusch‘s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.