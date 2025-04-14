Celeb Snaps: Julia Fox, Dwyane Wade, Justin Bieber, Carlos Alcaraz, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Diane Kruger shops at the Zara Store in NYC on April 14, 2025.

DianPhoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Heidi Montag at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Cardi B at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Cara Delevingne at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Emma Roberts at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Vinnie Hacker at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated ISDIN’s newest launch, Fusion Water Magic (an ultra-light, intensely hydrating SPF 40 daily facial sunscreen that quickly melts into the skin, leaving a nongreasy finish with no white cast), at Chez Zou in NYC.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Whoopi Goldberg during a taping of ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted shopping at the Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles, CA on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Antonio Banderas acts as foreman in the penitence station of the Brotherhood of Tears and Favors in Malaga, on April 13, 2025, in Malaga (Andalusia, Spain). The Brotherhood of Tears and Favors has made its penitence station this Palm Sunday. The Malaga actor Antonio Banderas has participated, one more year, as foreman of the throne, in a procession that has departed from the Church of San Juan in the center of the capital.

Photo Credit: Europa Press/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses the trophy after winning the final of the singles between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: David Niviere/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen out and about in Los Angeles, CA, on April 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Dwyane Wade at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Julia Fox at the 8th Revolve Festival 2025 for fashion, music and lifestyle at the Desert Mirage on April 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images