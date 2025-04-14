Jeff Bezos face-plants while greeting Lauren Sanchez at Blue Origin rocket capsule landing

There was a dramatic moment when Jeff Bezos took an unexpected tumble beside the Blue Origin space capsule carrying his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
Video footage documented the Amazon founder, 61, stumbling in the Texas desert while rushing to greet the groundbreaking all-female crew upon their return to Earth today.
Sanchez, in 2018, was eager to celebrate his partner’s achievement shortly after landing.
However, a live broadcast of the space journey, which spanned just under 11 minutes, captured Bezos’s face-first fall next to the capsule.
The world’s second wealthiest individual was approaching the distinguished crew, including pop sensation Katy Perry while peering through the capsule’s windows.
Moments later, he misstepped in the terrain and appeared to drop into a depression that had formed in the desert. The move sent him tumbling face-first onto the ground as he lay flat on his stomach before regaining his footing.
Bezos swiftly brushed himself off and welcomed the crew and his fiancée back to Earth.
Photographs showed Bezos waiting with extended arms as Sanchez exited the spacecraft, and then the couple shared a warm embrace.
