Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to require that water pressure from showerheads be increased to meet his personal standards when it comes to his beauty regimen. Trump’s order undoes a regulation passed by a 1992 energy law that required showerheads to drop only 2.5 gallons of water per minute. “In my case I like to take a nice shower, to take care of my beautiful hair,” the 78-year-old told reporters as he signed the order April 9. “I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.” [People]

When pressed for evidence about why activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by immigration authorities last month, the Department of Homeland Security shared a two-page memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that accuses the Columbia University graduate student of participating in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities.” A memo. One fucking memo. [NPR]

A total bitch move. The Trump regime has moved to classify more than 6,000 living immigrants as dead, canceling their Social Security numbers and effectively wiping out their ability to work or receive benefits in an effort to get them to leave the country, according to two people familiar with the situation. The move will make it much harder for those affected to use banks or other basic services where Social Security numbers are required. It’s part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to crack down on immigrants who were allowed to enter and remain temporarily in the United States under programs instituted by his predecessor, Joe Biden. The Trump administration is moving the immigrants’ names and legally obtained Social Security numbers to a database that federal officials normally use to track the deceased, according to the two people familiar with the moves and their ramifications. They spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the plans had not yet been publicly detailed. [AP News]

An unfortunate reality now confronts Americans who value the rule of law: The court system has limited capability to act as a guardrail against Trumpist authoritarianism. And so elections matter—vitally. The final and most powerful check on Donald Trump has always been, and will always be the ballot box. The president knows this, and that is why he has now turned his attention to the election system. His recent executive order on election “integrity” is nothing less than an attempt to disenfranchise his opponents and forestall electoral defeat. Some of that effort is rather technical in nature, but the fundamentals of Trump’s challenge to free and fair elections are easy to understand. This is an attempt to completely rework the constitutional rules that structure the American election system. [The Atlantic – Gifted]

The far-right House Freedom Caucus are a bunch of pussies. [The Washington Post – Gifted]

America’s most prestigious law firms have agreed to provide almost $1 billion worth of legal work to President Trump — and that total will likely grow. [Axios]

President Trump “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit,” according to White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella. The White House released Trump’s three-page medical report Sunday morning following the president’s annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” Barbabella said. [NBC News]

The US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, should not offer “false hope” to families by boasting he can figure out what causes autism as soon as September, says the physician who resigned as the nation’s top vaccine official amid what he called anti-vaccination misinformation from the Trump administration cabinet member. In an interview during which he alluded to his help helming Operation Warp Speed – the initiative that took only about nine months to develop, manufacture, and distribute the vaccines protecting the public from Covid-19 – Dr. Peter Marks warned that autism “is an incredibly complicated issue”. “If you just ask me, as a scientist, is it possible to get the answer that quickly? I don’t see any possible way,” Marks said on CBS’s Face the Nation in a pre-recorded discussion. [The Guardian]

Last week, Elon Musk indicated for the first time that his Department of Government Efficiency was falling short of its goal. He previously said his powerful budget-cutting team could reduce the next fiscal year’s federal budget by $1 trillion, and do it by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Instead, in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Mr. Musk said that he anticipated the group would save about $150 billion, 85 percent less than its objective. Even that figure may be too high, according to a New York Times analysis of DOGE’s claims. That’s because, when Mr. Musk’s group tallies up its savings so far, it inflates its progress by including billion-dollar errors, by counting spending that will not happen in the next fiscal year — and by making guesses about spending that might not happen at all. [NY Times]

How You Can Help Save Democracy

Join an Indivisible group in your area. The organization strives for an inclusive democracy where everyone has a voice and challenges and replaces right-wing political agendas. Through grassroots organizing, lobbying, media campaigns, and advocacy strategies, activists pressure elected officials to support progressive values.

Check out the new Indivisible Guide: “INDIVISIBLE: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY ON THE BRINK” — Strategies, Tactics, & Tips For How Everyday Americans Can Fight Back Together Wherever We Live