A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
It was a total nostalgia-fest for lovers of the iconic 1985 film The Breakfast Club when all five of its stars reunited for the first time – 40 years after that fateful detention day. The cast of the coming-of-age film, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall reunited at a pop culture convention in Chicago on April 12 – looking very different from how they did back in the day; fans still went wild. [THR]
Duchess Meghan is now being criticized for talking too much… on her own podcast. [Celebitchy]
OMG, it’s happening! Chris Lilley announces Mr. G’s return after 18 years! [omg blog]
Spike Lee is bringing his new Denzel Washington movie to Cannes. [Pajiba]
Why aren’t we all at a Cartier Party at the V&A right now? [Go Fug Yourself]
Yesterday, Madonna‘s Blond Ambition turned 35 years old! [Boy Culture]
The Menendez brothers scored a victory in court on Friday, as a judge denied the Los Angeles District Attorney’s move to withdraw a resentencing petition. The decision means that a hearing will go forward next Thursday and Friday, at which time the D.A. and prosecutors will argue over whether the brothers are sufficiently rehabilitated to warrant a reduced sentence. [Variety]
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke has left Celebrity Big Brother after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”, ITV has said. [BBC News]
A California man was arrested by cops over the weekend for threatening to bomb the Coachella Music & Arts Festival. [TMZ]
Ben Affleck sat on a bench at a bus stop in Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t just any ordinary bench, as the seat had an advertisement for his upcoming film The Accountant 2, where he plays the lead role. [Just Jared]
A man accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault has dropped Beyoncé and Jay-Z from his lawsuit against the embattled mogul. [Us Weekly]
Socialite Life was selected by FeedSpot as one of the Top 90 Celebrity Gossip Blogs on the web. [FeedSpot]
TWITTER NIBBLE
Benson Boone covers “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Brian May at Coachella.
LINK LOVE
|Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)
|‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
|Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)
|Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)
|Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
- Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
- Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
- Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
- Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
- Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
- Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
- Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.