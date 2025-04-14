A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

It was a total nostalgia-fest for lovers of the iconic 1985 film The Breakfast Club when all five of its stars reunited for the first time – 40 years after that fateful detention day. The cast of the coming-of-age film, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall reunited at a pop culture convention in Chicago on April 12 – looking very different from how they did back in the day; fans still went wild. [THR]

Duchess Meghan is now being criticized for talking too much… on her own podcast. [Celebitchy]

OMG, it’s happening! Chris Lilley announces Mr. G’s return after 18 years! [omg blog]

Spike Lee is bringing his new Denzel Washington movie to Cannes. [Pajiba]

Why aren’t we all at a Cartier Party at the V&A right now? [Go Fug Yourself]

Yesterday, Madonna‘s Blond Ambition turned 35 years old! [Boy Culture]

The Menendez brothers scored a victory in court on Friday, as a judge denied the Los Angeles District Attorney’s move to withdraw a resentencing petition. The decision means that a hearing will go forward next Thursday and Friday, at which time the D.A. and prosecutors will argue over whether the brothers are sufficiently rehabilitated to warrant a reduced sentence. [Variety]

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke has left Celebrity Big Brother after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”, ITV has said. [BBC News]

A California man was arrested by cops over the weekend for threatening to bomb the Coachella Music & Arts Festival. [TMZ]

Ben Affleck sat on a bench at a bus stop in Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t just any ordinary bench, as the seat had an advertisement for his upcoming film The Accountant 2, where he plays the lead role. [Just Jared]

A man accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault has dropped Beyoncé and Jay-Z from his lawsuit against the embattled mogul. [Us Weekly]

TWITTER NIBBLE

Benson Boone covers “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Brian May at Coachella.

Pretty epic cover. pic.twitter.com/j3bthDJjR5 — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 12, 2025