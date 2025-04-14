Aimee Lou Wood says she received an apology from SNL for Their ‘mean and unfunny’ treatment of her in White Lotus spoof

Similar to Walton Goggins‘ character in The White Lotus, Aimee Lou Wood has expressed her disappointment regarding a recent portrayal on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.
The actress shared her thoughts via social media on Sunday (April 13, 2025) morning, responding to the show’s parody of her White Lotus character during the April 12 episode with Jon Hamm as host. The segment featured Sarah Sherman portraying Wood’s Chelsea character with exaggerated features, including oversized prosthetic teeth and an emphasized accent.
“I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” Wood wrote in her Instagram stories.
“Such a shame [because] I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she added in another slide. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”
The pre-recorded sketch, titled “White POTUS,” depicted Donald Trump and family members on a Thai getaway, parodying the popular HBO series. James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald in Timothy’s role (originally played by Jason Isaacs), lamenting about damaging the U.S. economy with tariffs while finding solace in McDonald’s chicken nuggets.
About an hour after her initial update, The White Lotus star posted another Instagram story saying, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” The actress didn’t clarify who from the show reached out about the sketch.
Watch the sketch below, then hit the comments with your take: Did SNL take the joke too far?
LINK LOVE
|Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo In ‘Les Femmes Au Balcon’ (2024) (omg blog)
|‘The Pitt’ Finale Was Exhausted, Raw, and Kind of Perfect (Pajiba)
|Bella Ramsey Wore a Tapestry (Go Fug Yourself)
|Especially For You: A Review Of Kylie Minogue At MSG (Boy Culture)
|Carlos Alcaraz plays in Monte Carlo (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Go big and take it home! The LG 70″ Class UQ7070Z 4K LED Smart TV is now $150 off! Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for every one you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze you by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail on the big screen. [Walmart]
- Save $10 on the Sur La Table Carbon Steel Wok! The exclusive Sur La Table Carbon-Steel Wok is perfect for stir-frying meats and veggies, deep-frying tempura, steaming with bamboo inserts and more. [Sur La Table]
- Save 10% of the Dreo oscillating fan. Unlike most fans, this oscillating fan brings simultaneous 150˚ horizontal and 120˚ vertical oscillation and an adjustable pedestal of 37.5-43 inches for more flexibility. [Amazon]
- Save 41% off the Sueded Cotton T-Shirt from J. Crew. [J. Crew]
- Save $50 on the Ring Doorbell Plus! The Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door. [Amazon]
- Save $130 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. The ideal balance of power and weight. 33% lighter than the Dyson V11™ vacuum. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson suction. [Walmart]
- Get 15% off Therabody Massasing Goggles. SmartGoggles use soothing vibration, heat and massage therapies to improve sleep quality, boost deep sleep, enhance relaxation and reduce stress — making them the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. [Therabody]
- Save 28% on Garden of Life Probiotics for Men. Once Daily Men’s is formulated for his unique needs with 50 Billion CFU of 15 probiotics for digestive and immune support. They’ve added their whole food prebiotics fiber blend and probiotics to help promote the growth of good bacteria. [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.