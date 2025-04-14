Aimee Lou Wood says she received an apology from SNL for Their ‘mean and unfunny’ treatment of her in White Lotus spoof

Similar to Walton Goggins‘ character in The White Lotus, Aimee Lou Wood has expressed her disappointment regarding a recent portrayal on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The actress shared her thoughts via social media on Sunday (April 13, 2025) morning, responding to the show’s parody of her White Lotus character during the April 12 episode with Jon Hamm as host. The segment featured Sarah Sherman portraying Wood’s Chelsea character with exaggerated features, including oversized prosthetic teeth and an emphasized accent.

“I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” Wood wrote in her Instagram stories.

Photo Credit: aimeelouwood/Instagram

“Such a shame [because] I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she added in another slide. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Photo Credit: aimeelouwood/Instagram

The pre-recorded sketch, titled “White POTUS,” depicted Donald Trump and family members on a Thai getaway, parodying the popular HBO series. James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald in Timothy’s role (originally played by Jason Isaacs), lamenting about damaging the U.S. economy with tariffs while finding solace in McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

About an hour after her initial update, The White Lotus star posted another Instagram story saying, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” The actress didn’t clarify who from the show reached out about the sketch.

Photo Credit: aimeelouwood/Instagram

Watch the sketch below, then hit the comments with your take: Did SNL take the joke too far?