Katy Perry is responding to the ‘unhinged’ criticism of her following the Blue Origin flight

Katy Perry penned a message to fans amid the criticism she’s received for her Blue Origin space flight, thanking them for their support and reassuring them she’s fine. [E! Online]
Prince William “will strip Harry and Meghan of their HRHs” as soon as he’s king. [Celebitchy]
Christina Aguilera is looking amazing on the cover of Carcey Magazine. [omg blog]
Could someone explain to John Lithgow what JK Rowling does with her money? [Pajiba]
Alexander Skarsgard‘s Murderbot is here, and he made a statement on the red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nearly 10 years ago, in a luxury hotel suite in the French capital, a crew of robbers threatened, bound, and robbed Kim Kardashian of millions in jewelry. As the suspects, some now old men, finally face trial, Vanity Fair France’s Hugo Wintrebert revisits the crime—and its consequences. [Vanity Fair]
RuPaul’s Drag Race and its production company, World of Wonder, have both issued statements following the death of season four star and Drag Race Philippines judge Jiggly Caliente. [Pink News]
Why RHOBH’s Erika Jayne could be demoted to a “friend of.” [Reality Tea]
The conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 7, as cardinals attempt to get to know one another. [AP News]
Fresh off being the victim of Cornellian cancel culture mob for her support of the Palestinian people, Kehlani has released another statement clarifying that she is pro-Palestinian, not antisemitic. [The AV Club]
Lexi Love has announced that she’s taking a break from drag 10 days after the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17. [Out]
Dorit and PK Kemsley avoid each other like the plague at their son’s baseball game. [Page Six]
Culture Club singer Boy George has taken to social media to criticize JK Rowling and her supporters, suggesting the author “hates men.” [Attitude]
LINK LOVE
|People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)
|‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
|The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)
|Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)
|Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.