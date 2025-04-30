Katy Perry is responding to the ‘unhinged’ criticism of her following the Blue Origin flight

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Katy Perry penned a message to fans amid the criticism she’s received for her Blue Origin space flight, thanking them for their support and reassuring them she’s fine. [E! Online]

Prince William “will strip Harry and Meghan of their HRHs” as soon as he’s king. [Celebitchy]

Christina Aguilera is looking amazing on the cover of Carcey Magazine. [omg blog]

Could someone explain to John Lithgow what JK Rowling does with her money? [Pajiba]

Alexander Skarsgard‘s Murderbot is here, and he made a statement on the red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]

Nearly 10 years ago, in a luxury hotel suite in the French capital, a crew of robbers threatened, bound, and robbed Kim Kardashian of millions in jewelry. As the suspects, some now old men, finally face trial, Vanity Fair France’s Hugo Wintrebert revisits the crime—and its consequences. [Vanity Fair]

RuPaul’s Drag Race and its production company, World of Wonder, have both issued statements following the death of season four star and Drag Race Philippines judge Jiggly Caliente. [Pink News]

Why RHOBH’s Erika Jayne could be demoted to a “friend of.” [Reality Tea]

The conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 7, as cardinals attempt to get to know one another. [AP News]

Fresh off being the victim of Cornellian cancel culture mob for her support of the Palestinian people, Kehlani has released another statement clarifying that she is pro-Palestinian, not antisemitic. [The AV Club]

Lexi Love has announced that she’s taking a break from drag 10 days after the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17. [Out]

Dorit and PK Kemsley avoid each other like the plague at their son’s baseball game. [Page Six]

Culture Club singer Boy George has taken to social media to criticize JK Rowling and her supporters, suggesting the author “hates men.” [Attitude]