Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Dua Lipa, Cory Michael Smith, Alexander Skarsgard, Jack McBrayer, and more

Michael Prieve
8 Min Read
50th Chaplin Award Gala - Inside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Florence Pugh on ‘The View’ to talk about new Marvel movie ‘Thunderbolts’ in New York on April 30, 2025.

Florence Pugh On 'The View'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Brendan Skenlar soaking up the high energy vibes for Midland’s performance followed by Sofi Tukker at CMG’S RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA estate with access by Dorsia in partnership with Framework featuring Outcast, Rivian, PATRON El Alto and BodyArmor Flash I.V. during stagecoach weekend.

50th Chaplin Award Gala - Inside
Jose Sosa for CMG

Kim Coates, Dascha Polanco, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Gaius Charles from ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ visit the Empire State Building in New York City on April, 28, 2025.

Read

Katy Perry is responding to the ‘unhinged’ criticism of her following the Blue Origin flight
Celeb Snaps: Jeremy Allen White, Diego Luna, Michele Morrone, Ryan Reynolds, and more
OMG! Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram!
Cast and producers of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' visit the Empire State Building
PHoto Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

Lorenzo de Moor, Blake Lively and Michele Morrone visit the Prime Original Billboard for ‘Another Simple Favor’ on Times Square on April 29, 2025.

'Another Simple Favor' cast visit Times Square
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Lisa Vanderpump at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Clouds’ at the Culver Theatre on April 29, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Clouds'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 29, 2025.

Celebrities at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show studios
PHOTO Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrive back on the Isle of Mull following a ferry trip to the Isle of Iona on April 30, 2025.

Royal visit to Mull and Iona
PHOTO Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds spotted on a morning walk in New York City on April 30, 2025.

Ryan Reynolds On A Morning Walk In New York
PHoto Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Florence Pugh arriving at Good Morning America on April 30, 2025 in New York City.

Florence Pugh seen at Good Morning America
PHoto Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Chanel West Coast, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party at RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, Outcast clothing, Rivian and BodyArmor Flash I.V. and exclusive guest access by Dorsia. During the night, Shaboozey, Marshmello and Nelly also performed with Jelly Roll on stage. Guests sipped on PATRON El Alto, Tito’s and Bud Light.

Chanel West Coast, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party at RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG
Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Marshmello, Shaboozey, and Devin Booker celebrated during Marshmello’ performance at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality during Stagecoach weekend.

Marshmello, Shaboozey, and Devin Booker celebrated during Marshmello' performance at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate
Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Jelly Roll and Marshmello perform at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and access by Dorsia during stagecoach weekend.

Jelly Roll and Marshmello perform at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality
Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Marshmello, Pavan, Frankie Delgado, Mo Shalizi spotted at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party for RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.

Marshmello, Pavan, Frankie Delgado, Mo Shalizi spotted at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party for RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG
Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Marshmello Lights Up CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at ZENYARA produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.

Marshmello Lights Up CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at ZENYARA produced by CMG
Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Actress Anna Lore, attends the Final Destination: Bloodlines FANGORIA hosted special screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 29.

Actress Anna Lore, attends the Final Destination: Bloodlines FANGORIA

A$AP Ferg Toasts with a Spicy Margarita featuring Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at Brown Lounge, a Homecoming Celebration Kicking Off His Darold Tour on April 28 at _by. Alexander in New York City.

ASAP Ferg Toasts with a Spicy Margarita featuring Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at Brown Lounge
Photo Credit: Jiraud Key | @vitaminctho

Lindsay Hubbard teams up with Air Wick in NYC to help hosts create a vibrant, guest-ready home.

Lindsay Hubbard teams up with Air Wick in NYC to help hosts create a vibrant, guest-ready home
Photo Credit: Joey Andrew

Nina Garcia, Anya Taylor-Joy & Valentina Ferrer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.

Nina Garcia, Anya Taylor-Joy & Valentina Ferrer attend as Tiffany & Co
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Valentina Ferrer attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.

Valentina Ferrer attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Guillermo Andrade celebrates 424 Day with Tequila Don Julio at the brand’s largest annual event in Los Angeles on April 24th, 2025.

Guillermo Andrade celebrates 424 Day with Tequila Don Julio
Photo Credit: Julian Edward

Lupita Nyong’o at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.

Chanel Cruise 2025 Photocall
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Keira Knightley at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.

Chanel Cruise 2025 Photocall
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

An Unforgettable Evening Gala
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Olivia Munn at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

An Unforgettable Evening Gala
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kyle Richards at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

An Unforgettable Evening Gala
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Lori Loughlin at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

An Unforgettable Evening Gala
Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Shaboozey visiting the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Shaboozey Caption: Shaboozey visiting the Facebook Stagecoach
Photo credit: Quinn Tucker for Facebook

Nelly with fans at the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Nelly with fans at the Facebook Stagecoach experience
Photo credit: Quinn Tucker for Facebook

Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

New York premiere of 'Murderbot'
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

David Dastmalchian and Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

New York premiere of 'Murderbot'
PHoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

New York premiere of 'Murderbot'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+/INSTARimages

Cory Michael Smith at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.

50th Chaplin Award Gala - Inside
Photo Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

Dua Lipa at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.

50th Chaplin Award Gala - Inside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 Collection Runway ShowJacob ElordiBill Hader
People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
Eva LongoriaWalton GogginsSam Nivola
The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack
  • Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
  • Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
  • Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
  • Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
  • Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
  • Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
  • Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
  • A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and moreMale Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and more
Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. You be you, bro.Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. You be you, bro.
Meet Instagram Hottie Christian ArcigaMeet Instagram Hottie Christian Arciga

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Katy Perry 2025 Breakthrough Prize Katy Perry is responding to the ‘unhinged’ criticism of her following the Blue Origin flight

READ MORE