Celeb Snaps: Dua Lipa, Cory Michael Smith, Alexander Skarsgard, Jack McBrayer, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Florence Pugh on ‘The View’ to talk about new Marvel movie ‘Thunderbolts’ in New York on April 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Brendan Skenlar soaking up the high energy vibes for Midland’s performance followed by Sofi Tukker at CMG’S RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA estate with access by Dorsia in partnership with Framework featuring Outcast, Rivian, PATRON El Alto and BodyArmor Flash I.V. during stagecoach weekend.

Jose Sosa for CMG

Kim Coates, Dascha Polanco, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Gaius Charles from ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ visit the Empire State Building in New York City on April, 28, 2025.

PHoto Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

Lorenzo de Moor, Blake Lively and Michele Morrone visit the Prime Original Billboard for ‘Another Simple Favor’ on Times Square on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Lisa Vanderpump at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Clouds’ at the Culver Theatre on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 29, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrive back on the Isle of Mull following a ferry trip to the Isle of Iona on April 30, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds spotted on a morning walk in New York City on April 30, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Florence Pugh arriving at Good Morning America on April 30, 2025 in New York City.

PHoto Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Chanel West Coast, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party at RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, Outcast clothing, Rivian and BodyArmor Flash I.V. and exclusive guest access by Dorsia. During the night, Shaboozey, Marshmello and Nelly also performed with Jelly Roll on stage. Guests sipped on PATRON El Alto, Tito’s and Bud Light.

Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Marshmello, Shaboozey, and Devin Booker celebrated during Marshmello’ performance at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality during Stagecoach weekend.

Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Jelly Roll and Marshmello perform at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and access by Dorsia during stagecoach weekend.

Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Marshmello, Pavan, Frankie Delgado, Mo Shalizi spotted at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party for RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.

Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Marshmello Lights Up CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at ZENYARA produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.

Photo Courtesy of Marshmello/Tao Group Hospitality

Actress Anna Lore, attends the Final Destination: Bloodlines FANGORIA hosted special screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 29.

A$AP Ferg Toasts with a Spicy Margarita featuring Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at Brown Lounge, a Homecoming Celebration Kicking Off His Darold Tour on April 28 at _by. Alexander in New York City.

Photo Credit: Jiraud Key | @vitaminctho

Lindsay Hubbard teams up with Air Wick in NYC to help hosts create a vibrant, guest-ready home.

Photo Credit: Joey Andrew

Nina Garcia, Anya Taylor-Joy & Valentina Ferrer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Valentina Ferrer attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Guillermo Andrade celebrates 424 Day with Tequila Don Julio at the brand’s largest annual event in Los Angeles on April 24th, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julian Edward

Lupita Nyong’o at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Keira Knightley at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Olivia Munn at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kyle Richards at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Lori Loughlin at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Shaboozey visiting the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Photo credit: Quinn Tucker for Facebook

Nelly with fans at the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Photo credit: Quinn Tucker for Facebook

Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

David Dastmalchian and Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+/INSTARimages

Cory Michael Smith at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

Dua Lipa at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages