Celeb Snaps: Dua Lipa, Cory Michael Smith, Alexander Skarsgard, Jack McBrayer, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Florence Pugh on ‘The View’ to talk about new Marvel movie ‘Thunderbolts’ in New York on April 30, 2025.
Brendan Skenlar soaking up the high energy vibes for Midland’s performance followed by Sofi Tukker at CMG’S RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA estate with access by Dorsia in partnership with Framework featuring Outcast, Rivian, PATRON El Alto and BodyArmor Flash I.V. during stagecoach weekend.
Kim Coates, Dascha Polanco, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Gaius Charles from ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ visit the Empire State Building in New York City on April, 28, 2025.
Lorenzo de Moor, Blake Lively and Michele Morrone visit the Prime Original Billboard for ‘Another Simple Favor’ on Times Square on April 29, 2025.
Lisa Vanderpump at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Clouds’ at the Culver Theatre on April 29, 2025.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 29, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrive back on the Isle of Mull following a ferry trip to the Isle of Iona on April 30, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds spotted on a morning walk in New York City on April 30, 2025.
Florence Pugh arriving at Good Morning America on April 30, 2025 in New York City.
Chanel West Coast, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party at RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, Outcast clothing, Rivian and BodyArmor Flash I.V. and exclusive guest access by Dorsia. During the night, Shaboozey, Marshmello and Nelly also performed with Jelly Roll on stage. Guests sipped on PATRON El Alto, Tito’s and Bud Light.
Marshmello, Shaboozey, and Devin Booker celebrated during Marshmello’ performance at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality during Stagecoach weekend.
Jelly Roll and Marshmello perform at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate, produced by Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and access by Dorsia during stagecoach weekend.
Marshmello, Pavan, Frankie Delgado, Mo Shalizi spotted at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville party for RODEO NIGHTS at Zenyara Estate, produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.
Marshmello Lights Up CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS at ZENYARA produced by CMG, Framework with Tao Group Hospitality, and exclusive guest access by Dorsia at Stagecoach.
Actress Anna Lore, attends the Final Destination: Bloodlines FANGORIA hosted special screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 29.
A$AP Ferg Toasts with a Spicy Margarita featuring Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky at Brown Lounge, a Homecoming Celebration Kicking Off His Darold Tour on April 28 at _by. Alexander in New York City.
Lindsay Hubbard teams up with Air Wick in NYC to help hosts create a vibrant, guest-ready home.
Nina Garcia, Anya Taylor-Joy & Valentina Ferrer attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.
Valentina Ferrer attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 25, 2025 in New York City.
Guillermo Andrade celebrates 424 Day with Tequila Don Julio at the brand’s largest annual event in Los Angeles on April 24th, 2025.
Lupita Nyong’o at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.
Keira Knightley at the Chanel Cruise 2025 fashion show at Villa D’Este in Como, Italy on April, 29, 2025.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.
Olivia Munn at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.
Kyle Richards at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.
Lori Loughlin at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on April 29, 2025.
Shaboozey visiting the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.
Nelly with fans at the Facebook Stagecoach experience at the Stagecoach Music Festival.
Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.
David Dastmalchian and Alexander Skarsgard at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.
Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at Apple TV+’s New York premiere of ‘Murderbot’ held at Regal Union Square Cinemas on April 28, 2025.
Cory Michael Smith at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.
Dua Lipa at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 28, 2025.
