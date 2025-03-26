Celeb Snaps: Connie Britton, Aimee Lou Wood, James Norton, Pamela Anderson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Will Smith attends a naming ceremony for the new ‘Will Smth Way’ at the 2000 N. 59th Street in West Philadelphia on March 26, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: William Wade/INSTARimages

Paul Walter Hauser at the Los Angeles special screening of IFC Films’ ‘The Luckiest Man in America’ held at the Vista theatre on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Harvey Guillén is raising a toast to the impact of LGBTQ+ Latine talent at the GLAAD Latine Honors reception in Hollywood with Smirnoff.

Photo Credit: Katherine Rosario

Racquel Chevremont joined Smirnoff in celebrating the impact of LGBTQ+ Latine talent at the GLAAD Latine Honors reception in Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Katherine Rosario

Amanda Seyfried at the ‘Long Bright River’ screening during Day Five of the Series Mania Festival in Lillie, France on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Franck Castel/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Sofia Carson at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Christina Hendricks arriving during the Series Mania Festival in Lille, France on March 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Franck Castel/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jimmy Butler, attends the BACARDÍ Rum Room Domino Club at BIGFACE Coffee Shop in Miami.

Photo Credit: Evan Marcus

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green play a game on dominoes at the BACARDÍ Miami Rum Room Domino Club at BIGFACE Coffee Shop in Miami.

Photo Credit: Evan Marcus

Pamela Anderson at the New York Women in Film and Television 2025 MUSE Awards on March 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/INSTARimages

James Norton at the ‘Long Bright River’ screening during Day Five of the Series Mania Festival in Lillie, France on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Franck Castel/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Aimee Lou Wood at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025, Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Connie Britton at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.

PHoto Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com