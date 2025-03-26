Celeb Snaps: Connie Britton, Aimee Lou Wood, James Norton, Pamela Anderson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Will Smith attends a naming ceremony for the new ‘Will Smth Way’ at the 2000 N. 59th Street in West Philadelphia on March 26, 2025.
Paul Walter Hauser at the Los Angeles special screening of IFC Films’ ‘The Luckiest Man in America’ held at the Vista theatre on March 25, 2025.
Harvey Guillén is raising a toast to the impact of LGBTQ+ Latine talent at the GLAAD Latine Honors reception in Hollywood with Smirnoff.
Racquel Chevremont joined Smirnoff in celebrating the impact of LGBTQ+ Latine talent at the GLAAD Latine Honors reception in Hollywood.
Amanda Seyfried at the ‘Long Bright River’ screening during Day Five of the Series Mania Festival in Lillie, France on March 25, 2025.
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.
Sofia Carson at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.
Christina Hendricks arriving during the Series Mania Festival in Lille, France on March 26, 2025.
Jimmy Butler, attends the BACARDÍ Rum Room Domino Club at BIGFACE Coffee Shop in Miami.
Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green play a game on dominoes at the BACARDÍ Miami Rum Room Domino Club at BIGFACE Coffee Shop in Miami.
Pamela Anderson at the New York Women in Film and Television 2025 MUSE Awards on March 26, 2025.
James Norton at the ‘Long Bright River’ screening during Day Five of the Series Mania Festival in Lillie, France on March 25, 2025.
Aimee Lou Wood at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025, Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025.
Connie Britton at the New York premiere of ‘The Life List’ at the Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025.
