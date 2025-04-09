Mickey Rourke shocks with homophobic attack on JoJo Siwa during Celebrity Big Brother

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Mickey Rourke has received a formal warning on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother after JoJo Siwa accused him of making homophobic comments about her. The two are currently starring on the U.K. version of the series, and an exchange between them on Wednesday night’s episode went awry, leading to the warning for Rourke. [Variety]
Bill Gates now plans to leave his three kids ‘less than 1%’ of his $101 billion fortune. [Celebitchy]
Lizzo says that Britney Spears is basically a Janet Jackson interpreter. [omg blog]
John Stamos clarifies why he was at Mar-a-Lago. [Pajiba]
Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones definitely believe in going big or going home. [Go Fug Yourself]
Britney Spears did it again. She’s dumped her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, for a second time. [Page Six]
Matt Bomer recalls being outed by Perez Hilton and the unfair treatment resulting from that. [Just Jared]
Noah Wiley ditched the “Spirit Tunnel” when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show because “nobody needs to see that.” [People]
Robert Pattinson is entering his villain era. [Hypebeast]
Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich in Texas. [Sky News]
Where is the Twin Peaks cast now, 35 years after the TV show debuted? [People]
TikTok’s favorite fake Justin Bieber song is headed to streaming platforms for real. “Benny,” a short earworm that features lyrics like “If I was with Selena, I would still be treating her better than you.” [Vulture]
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
- Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
- Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
- Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
- Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
- Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
- Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
- You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.