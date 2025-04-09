Mickey Rourke shocks with homophobic attack on JoJo Siwa during Celebrity Big Brother

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Mickey Rourke has received a formal warning on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother after JoJo Siwa accused him of making homophobic comments about her. The two are currently starring on the U.K. version of the series, and an exchange between them on Wednesday night’s episode went awry, leading to the warning for Rourke. [Variety]

Bill Gates now plans to leave his three kids ‘less than 1%’ of his $101 billion fortune. [Celebitchy]

Lizzo says that Britney Spears is basically a Janet Jackson interpreter. [omg blog]

John Stamos clarifies why he was at Mar-a-Lago. [Pajiba]

Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones definitely believe in going big or going home. [Go Fug Yourself]

Britney Spears did it again. She’s dumped her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, for a second time. [Page Six]

Matt Bomer recalls being outed by Perez Hilton and the unfair treatment resulting from that. [Just Jared]

Noah Wiley ditched the “Spirit Tunnel” when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show because “nobody needs to see that.” [People]

Robert Pattinson is entering his villain era. [Hypebeast]

Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich in Texas. [Sky News]

Where is the Twin Peaks cast now, 35 years after the TV show debuted? [People]

TikTok’s favorite fake Justin Bieber song is headed to streaming platforms for real. “Benny,” a short earworm that features lyrics like “If I was with Selena, I would still be treating her better than you.” [Vulture]