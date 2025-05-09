Did this Buffy reunion pic that Sarah Michelle Gellar posted mean we have reboot news?

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
There’s a reunion brewing on Instagram where Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a video of her and her ex Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmate, Alyson Hannigan. Captioning it with only the hashtag “OG”, Gellar fully knows what she’s doing to those of us on the edge of our seats awaiting more information about the follow-up series.
Demi Moore’s dog Pilaf got a little matching tie to go with her Met Gala gown. [Celebitchy]
Watch as Ziwe sits down with Lizzo for a chat. [omg blog]
Fox News commentator faints, male co-anchor just watches her like a dummy. [Pajiba]
Whoa, you need to see what Diane Kruger wore to the New York City Ballet Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]
RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke dodges questions about assistant Avi’s exit: “We parted ways.” [Reality Tea]
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere to honor Jiggly Caliente. [People]
Justin Baldoni’s ex-publicist trashes “whack-a-mole” tactics of ex-client and his inner circle. [Deadline]
Liev Schreiber opens up for the first time about trans daughter Kai: ‘It’s important that she goes, ‘I am trans, look at me.’” [Variety]
Suits LA has been fired. The series was canceled prior to the season finale airing. [THR]
TWITTER NIBBLE
Harry Styles was spotted in Rome taking in the new pope’s reveal.
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Julia Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for lemme.
LINK LOVE
|Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Years-Long Extreme Weight Loss in New Bikini Pics (Celebitchy)
|OMG, Xtina Covers Carcey Magazine, Looks Possibly Hotter Than Ever(?) (omg blog)
|Which Twin Brother From ‘Sinners’ Is Sexier: Smoke or Stack? (Pajiba)
|Rosamund Pike Looks Like a VERY Compelling Cult Leader (Go Fug Yourself)
|He’s Not Going To Be Popular In Prison (Boy Culture)
|Tennis Anyone? (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on the Ninja Cookware, Ninja NeverStick Premium, 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set! Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with their exclusive coating for a superior bond. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
