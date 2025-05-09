Did this Buffy reunion pic that Sarah Michelle Gellar posted mean we have reboot news?

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

There’s a reunion brewing on Instagram where Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a video of her and her ex Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmate, Alyson Hannigan. Captioning it with only the hashtag “OG”, Gellar fully knows what she’s doing to those of us on the edge of our seats awaiting more information about the follow-up series.

Demi Moore’s dog Pilaf got a little matching tie to go with her Met Gala gown. [Celebitchy]

Watch as Ziwe sits down with Lizzo for a chat. [omg blog]

Fox News commentator faints, male co-anchor just watches her like a dummy. [Pajiba]

Whoa, you need to see what Diane Kruger wore to the New York City Ballet Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke dodges questions about assistant Avi’s exit: “We parted ways.” [Reality Tea]

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere to honor Jiggly Caliente. [People]

Justin Baldoni’s ex-publicist trashes “whack-a-mole” tactics of ex-client and his inner circle. [Deadline]

Liev Schreiber opens up for the first time about trans daughter Kai: ‘It’s important that she goes, ‘I am trans, look at me.’” [Variety]

Suits LA has been fired. The series was canceled prior to the season finale airing. [THR]

TWITTER NIBBLE

Harry Styles was spotted in Rome taking in the new pope’s reveal.

Harry Styles spotted in Rome for the new Pope announcement. pic.twitter.com/LqERgA7FNL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2025

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Julia Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for lemme.