Celeb Snaps: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and more

Charlize Theron outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: RB/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

George Clooney is seen playing in the Broadway League Softball Game for the stage adaptation of ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ in Central Park on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola arrive at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Jonathan Groff at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Francis, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style! The model and “Dancing with the Stars” alum made her Zumba debut in NYC on Thursday May 8, 2025, with sister Mary Holland Nader, proving fitness and fashion go hand in hand.

Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy

Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy

Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy

Jewel at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.

NPhoto Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Storm Reid at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ariana DeBose and Tony Marion at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Nina Dobrev at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Diane Kruger at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Charlotte McKinney at the exclusive Blush party—hosted by the invite-only dating app with The Daily Front Row—on May 8, 2025, in the Hollywood Hills. The night featured live performances by John Alto and Surf Mesa, cocktails by Flecha Azul, Caliwater, and Gin&Juice by Dre and Snoop, and Golden Reserve Caviar pairings.

Photo Credit: Bobby Rachpoort

Jessie Murph at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Keanu Reeves was spotted sitting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages