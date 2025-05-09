Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Keanu Reeves spotting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles
Keanu Reeves spotting sitting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles Featuring: Keanu Reeves Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 08 May 2025 Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Charlize Theron outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios on May 8, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Show Studios
Photo Credit: RB/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

George Clooney is seen playing in the Broadway League Softball Game for the stage adaptation of ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ in Central Park on May 8, 2025.

George Clooney Plays Softball With Broadway Show League
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola arrive at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Tom Cruise, Lucien Laviscount, Idris Elba, Josh Hartnett, and more
F1 Miami Grand Prix Celeb Snaps: Timothée Chalamet, Orlando Bloom, Jamie Foxx, Victoria Monet and more
Met Gala Related Celeb Snaps: Rihanna, Halle Berry, Colman Domingo, Darren Criss, Oliver Rousteing, and more
2025 Tony Award Meet The Nominees Event
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Jonathan Groff at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

2025 Tony Award Meet The Nominees Event
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Francis, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.

2025 Tony Award Meet The Nominees Event
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style! The model and “Dancing with the Stars” alum made her Zumba debut in NYC on Thursday May 8, 2025, with sister Mary Holland Nader, proving fitness and fashion go hand in hand.

Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style
Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy
Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style
Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy
Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style
Photo courtesy: Zumba/Genacy

Jewel at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.

NAMI Mental Health Gala - Arrivals
NPhoto Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Storm Reid at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.

NAMI Mental Health Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ariana DeBose and Tony Marion at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala - Outside Arrivals
Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Nina Dobrev at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala - Outside Arrivals
Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Diane Kruger at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala - Outside Arrivals
Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.

New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala - Outside Arrivals
Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Charlotte McKinney at the exclusive Blush party—hosted by the invite-only dating app with The Daily Front Row—on May 8, 2025, in the Hollywood Hills. The night featured live performances by John Alto and Surf Mesa, cocktails by Flecha Azul, Caliwater, and Gin&Juice by Dre and Snoop, and Golden Reserve Caviar pairings.

Charlotte McKinney at the exclusive Blush party—hosted by the invite-only dating app with The Daily Front Row
Photo Credit: Bobby Rachpoort

Jessie Murph at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Keanu Reeves was spotted sitting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles on May 8, 2025.

Keanu Reeves spotting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Khloe KardashianChristina AguileraSinners
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Years-Long Extreme Weight Loss in New Bikini Pics (Celebitchy)OMG, Xtina Covers Carcey Magazine, Looks Possibly Hotter Than Ever(?) (omg blog)Which Twin Brother From ‘Sinners’ Is Sexier: Smoke or Stack? (Pajiba)
Hallow Road screening - LondonGeorge Santostennis
Rosamund Pike Looks Like a VERY Compelling Cult Leader (Go Fug Yourself)He’s Not Going To Be Popular In Prison (Boy Culture)Tennis Anyone? (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Ninja Cookware, Ninja NeverStick Premium, 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set
  • Save 30% on the Ninja Cookware, Ninja NeverStick Premium, 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set! Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with their exclusive coating for a superior bond. [Amazon]
  • Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
  • Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
  • Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
  • Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
  • Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
  • Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
  • A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta SnapsCurran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta Snaps
Cesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight UpdateCesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight Update
No, Lisa was NOT wearing 'Rosa Parks' underwear at the Met GalaNo, Lisa was NOT wearing 'Rosa Parks' underwear at the Met Gala

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan Did this Buffy reunion pic that Sarah Michelle Gellar posted mean we have reboot news?

READ MORE