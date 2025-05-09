Celeb Snaps: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Charlize Theron outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios on May 8, 2025.
George Clooney is seen playing in the Broadway League Softball Game for the stage adaptation of ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ in Central Park on May 8, 2025.
Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola arrive at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.
Jonathan Groff at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.
Tom Francis, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd at the 2025 Tony Award meet the nominees event on May 8, 2025.
Brooks Nader breaks a sweat in style! The model and “Dancing with the Stars” alum made her Zumba debut in NYC on Thursday May 8, 2025, with sister Mary Holland Nader, proving fitness and fashion go hand in hand.
Jewel at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.
Storm Reid at the NAMI Mental Health Gala honoring Robert Downey Jr and Craig Dubitsky at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 8, 2025.
Ariana DeBose and Tony Marion at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.
Nina Dobrev at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.
Diane Kruger at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Lincoln Centre on May 8, 2025.
Charlotte McKinney at the exclusive Blush party—hosted by the invite-only dating app with The Daily Front Row—on May 8, 2025, in the Hollywood Hills. The night featured live performances by John Alto and Surf Mesa, cocktails by Flecha Azul, Caliwater, and Gin&Juice by Dre and Snoop, and Golden Reserve Caviar pairings.
Jessie Murph at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025.
Keanu Reeves was spotted sitting on his motorcycle in Los Angeles on May 8, 2025.
