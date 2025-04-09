CelebritySL

Celeb Snaps: Bjork, Lisa Rinna, Fergie, Colman Domingo and more

Miu von Furstenberg
Bjork Milan Design Week - Celebrity Sightings
Bjork arrives at the Triennale to DJ at the Vans event Featuring: Bjork Where: Milan, Italy When: 09 Apr 2025 Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages **UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Singer Kesha was spotted at ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in New York City on April 8, 2025.

Celebrities outside 'The Drew Barrymore Show' studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jon Hamm at the global premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at the Directors Guild of America on April 8, 2025.

New York TV series premiere of 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Starpix for Apple Tv+/INSTARimages

Olivia Munn at the global premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at the Directors Guild of America on April 8, 2025.

New York TV series premiere of 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Starpix for Apple Tv+/INSTARimages

Emma Corrin at a screening of the seventh series of ‘Black Mirror’ at BFI Southbank, south London on April 9, 2025.

London Screening Of 'Black Mirror' Season 7
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Brandon Sklenar at the Universal Pictures presents Los Angeles premiere of ‘Drop’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Drop'
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Meghann Fahy at the Universal Pictures presents Los Angeles premiere of ‘Drop’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 8, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Drop'
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Sam Claflin at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Keke Palmer at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Dylan Sprouse at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Normani at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jussie Smollett at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Barbie Ferreira at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Law Roach at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jesse Metcalfe at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Julia Fox at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Laverne Cox at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Peyton List at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Mandy Moore at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Kate Hudson at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Colman Domingo at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Fergie at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lisa Rinna at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Bjork arrives at the Triennale to DJ at the Vans event in Milan, Italy on April 8, 2025.

Bjork Milan Design Week - Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

READ MORE