Celeb Snaps: Bjork, Lisa Rinna, Fergie, Colman Domingo and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Singer Kesha was spotted at ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in New York City on April 8, 2025.
Jon Hamm at the global premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at the Directors Guild of America on April 8, 2025.
Olivia Munn at the global premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at the Directors Guild of America on April 8, 2025.
Emma Corrin at a screening of the seventh series of ‘Black Mirror’ at BFI Southbank, south London on April 9, 2025.
Brandon Sklenar at the Universal Pictures presents Los Angeles premiere of ‘Drop’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 8, 2025.
Meghann Fahy at the Universal Pictures presents Los Angeles premiere of ‘Drop’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 8, 2025.
Sam Claflin at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Keke Palmer at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Dylan Sprouse at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Normani at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Jussie Smollett at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Barbie Ferreira at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Law Roach at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Jesse Metcalfe at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Julia Fox at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Laverne Cox at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Peyton List at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Mandy Moore at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Kate Hudson at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Colman Domingo at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Fergie at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Lisa Rinna at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping held at The Lot in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2025.
Bjork arrives at the Triennale to DJ at the Vans event in Milan, Italy on April 8, 2025.
