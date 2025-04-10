Quick Drag: Nymphia Wind Checks In

Last week, the semi-final episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race determined the three queens moving on to compete to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.
The top four were challenged to create promos for their (perhaps inevitable) run in RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE in Las Vegas and, on the runway, they showcased elaborate outerwear. Who better to recap this episode than our reigning champion – season 16’s Nymphia Wind?
Our banana queen serves a tribute to Monét X Change by way of this season’s most memorable LA-based Asian queen, Joella, and recaps the highs and lows of the episode on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $29 on Apple AirTag – 4 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My! [Walmart]
- Save 46% on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is reef-safe, clinically tested, and non-irritating—even on sensitive skin. It makes sun protection a breeze with a makeup-gripping formula that won’t clog pores. [Amazon]
- Lego Friends Botanical Garden 41757, now 30% off! Kids who love plants, flowers, and butterflies can enjoy an immersive project as they assemble the details of this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden set. [Amazon]
- Save 30% on the Fiesta Bistro Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4. The 12-piece Bistro Set includes 4 Bistro Dinner Plates, 4 Bistro Salad Plates, and 4 Small Bistro Bowls. [Macy’s]
- Save 47% on the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Generation & Chime 2 Bundle! This wireless video doorbell camera offers 2K HDR video for vivid details and notifies you when motion is detected. [Amazon]
- Get $180 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop. A 15.6-inch laptop made for everyday essential computing. Featuring a stylish design and up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.[Dell]
- Save Up To 50% on camping gear, coats, clothes, and More during Columbia’s spring sale! [Columbia]
- You can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum, a Bagless multi-surface cleaner with a pet hair tool, 3 speeds, and a 35-foot cord in silver. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.