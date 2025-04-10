Quick Drag: Nymphia Wind Checks In

Last week, the semi-final episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race determined the three queens moving on to compete to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The top four were challenged to create promos for their (perhaps inevitable) run in RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE in Las Vegas and, on the runway, they showcased elaborate outerwear. Who better to recap this episode than our reigning champion – season 16’s Nymphia Wind?

Our banana queen serves a tribute to Monét X Change by way of this season’s most memorable LA-based Asian queen, Joella, and recaps the highs and lows of the episode on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”