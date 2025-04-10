Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie: Bae Fountain

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Bae Fountain.

Say hello to Bae Peter Tainui Fountain. Hailing from Tauranga, New Zealand, Bae is a collegiate water polo player who made the 2024 All-America Teams, per The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC), and the Pacific men’s water polo program earned five honorees.

Fountain earned a spot on the WCC All-Conference Second-Team, becoming a two-time All-Conference honoree. He recorded 177 saves in 20 games and held 11 teams to under 10 goals. Fountain limited five of six WCC opponents to eight goals or less.

The six-foot-four-inch tall hunk was the youngest goalkeeper ever selected (at 16 years old) to the New Zealand Men’s Water Polo Team and was a member of the New Zealand Junior Men’s Volleyball Team.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Bae Fountain

