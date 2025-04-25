Justin Bieber thinks his critics are jealous of him

Not jealous, sweetie, just very concerned. Amid swirling online buzz from a lengthy Hollywood Reporter exposé and multiple sources speaking to various outlets, Justin Bieber has apparently decided to address the chatter directly.
The pop star shared what seems to be an extensive response to all the speculation, starting with some thoughts about his spiritual beliefs.
“The feeling of guilt can be relieved,” he wrote on Instagram. “How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES.”
Justin then addressed the sources talking about him more directly, writing, “They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I’m really honest I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there’s other shit I do I’m not proud of that god is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people.”
He then mentioned his relationship with Hailey Bieber (which has faced baseless divorce rumors for months), saying, “And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em.”
