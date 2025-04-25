Time100 Gala attended by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore, Adam Scott, and more

On Thursday, April 24, the brightest stars from TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 gathered at the N.Y.C. hotspot Jazz at Lincoln Center for their annual celebration. The star-studded bash marks the second day of an epic celebration for these game-changers, innovators, and cultural icons, following the TIME100 Summit, which featured appearances by Meghan Markle, Ryan Reynolds, and others.

From Blake Lively and Adam Scott to Serena Williams and Demi Moore, catch all the red carpet magic as celebrities roll into the festivities.

Blake Lively

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Adrien Brody

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

David Miur

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Hozier

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Serena Williams

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Diego Luna

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Gayle King

TIMPhoto Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Snoop Dogg

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Nikki Glaser

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Ed Sheeran

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Simone Biles

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Padma Lakshmi

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Scarlett Johansson

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Demi Moore

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Adam Scott

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages