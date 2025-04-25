Time100 Gala attended by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore, Adam Scott, and more

Celebrity

On Thursday, April 24, the brightest stars from TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 gathered at the N.Y.C. hotspot Jazz at Lincoln Center for their annual celebration. The star-studded bash marks the second day of an epic celebration for these game-changers, innovators, and cultural icons, following the TIME100 Summit, which featured appearances by Meghan Markle, Ryan Reynolds, and others.

From Blake Lively and Adam Scott to Serena Williams and Demi Moore, catch all the red carpet magic as celebrities roll into the festivities.

Blake Lively

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Adrien Brody

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

David Miur

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Hozier

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Serena Williams

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Diego Luna

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Gayle King

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
TIMPhoto Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Snoop Dogg

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Nikki Glaser

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Ed Sheeran

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Simone Biles

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Padma Lakshmi

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Scarlett Johansson

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Demi Moore

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Adam Scott

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

2025 TIME100 Gala - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

