Time100 Gala attended by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore, Adam Scott, and more

On Thursday, April 24, the brightest stars from TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 gathered at the N.Y.C. hotspot Jazz at Lincoln Center for their annual celebration. The star-studded bash marks the second day of an epic celebration for these game-changers, innovators, and cultural icons, following the TIME100 Summit, which featured appearances by Meghan Markle, Ryan Reynolds, and others.
From Blake Lively and Adam Scott to Serena Williams and Demi Moore, catch all the red carpet magic as celebrities roll into the festivities.
Blake Lively
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Adrien Brody
David Miur
Hozier
Serena Williams
Diego Luna
Gayle King
Snoop Dogg
Nikki Glaser
Ed Sheeran
Simone Biles
Padma Lakshmi
Ryan Reynolds
Scarlett Johansson
Demi Moore
Adam Scott
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
