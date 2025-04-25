Quick Drag: Sam Star Celebrates Her Mothers

May is the month to send love to all moms, and Sam Star is kicking the celebration early with a great new track.

Fresh off her stellar, top 4 performance on season 17 of Drag Race, the Alabama-born queen just released a video for her song off “Got it From Her.” In addition to serving her signature pageant glam, she pays tribute to both her drag mom, Trinity the Tuck, and her supportive, biological mom, who you may know better as Sassy Star from the family makeover episode.

It’s a fun track, and it’s awesome to see Trinity and Sassy supporting their daughter.