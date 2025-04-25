Celebrity

Diego Calva experienced neck pain from kissing Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses
Diego Calva has spilled steamy details about filming intimate scenes with heartthrob Euphoria star Jacob Elordi for On Swift Horses, admitting the experience left him feeling hot under the collar.

The sultry adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel follows married couple Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Will Poulter), with Muriel harboring secret desires for Lee’s younger brother, Julius (Jacob Elordi).

Diego Calva at a screening of 'On Swift Horses' at Regal Essex Crossing in New York City on April 17, 2025.

Adding to the sizzling tension, despite Julius and Muriel’s connection, Julius engages in a passionate, forbidden romance with Henry (Diego Calva) after a chance encounter at a Las Vegas casino.

As revealed in the steamy first trailer for On Swift Horses, viewers can expect some seriously hot and sensual scenes between various character combinations, particularly featuring the electric chemistry between Elordi and Calva.

Deigo Calva Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 – Gucci – Arrivals on September 22, 2023.
Deigo Calva Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 – Gucci – Arrivals on September 22, 2023. Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

“Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating!” the star confessed to Attitude magazine during his cover shoot. “He’s like a fucking god! He’s too perfect! … It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

Calva also revealed to Attitude that Elordi’s imposing height took him by surprise when filming began.

“There was one moment, probably the first scene when I realised how tall Jacob was and it was my first time acting looking up,” he shared. “He was laughing at me! He’s way taller – I had like a neck pain for the first week from just kissing.”

He emphasized to the publication that their intimate scenes capture “actual love,” as envisioned by director Dan Minahan.

“He told us: ‘I don’t want to provoke the audience. This is about actual love. I don’t want a classic story of tragedy around these queer characters and then they have kinky sex — no, no, no.

“‘They’re two sweet guys who really fall in love.’ Henry is wilder and more dangerous in the streets. But with Julius, he’s very tender,” he said.

