Celeb Snaps: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jin, and more

Julia Lemgova and Kiki Barth at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach on April 17, April 17, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: Seth Browarnik/INSTARimages

Brandon Edelman celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk in Venice, CA.

Photo Credit: Quinn Tucker

Yara Shahidi was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.

Photo Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Jessica Chastain was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house's new campaign for Mother's Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Nas was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house's new campaign for Mother's Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Kristen Noel Crawley was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house's new campaign for Mother's Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Kate Young was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house's new campaign for Mother's Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Diego Calva at a screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at Regal Essex Crossing in New York City on April 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Daisy Edgar Jones attends Sony Pictires Classics’ screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at the Regal Essex Crossing in New York on April 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Matt Rife at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Josh Duhamel arrives at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about his new series ‘Ransom Canyon’ in New York City on April 16, Josh Duhamel on ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new new series ‘Ransom Canyon’.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Heidi Montag at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jon Bernthal at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jin of BTS wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 dark sage wool gabardine double-breasted suit and black leather boots with Horsebit detail on April 15, 2025, for the Netflix TV Show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ press conference in Seoul, Korea.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates season three of HBO’s Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus, with series-inspired Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Patrick Schwarzenegger surprised fans at bars across New York City on Thursday, April 17th, to toast the season three finale of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus with series-inspired Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin cocktails.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO’s Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images