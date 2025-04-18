Celeb Snaps: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jin, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Julia Lemgova and Kiki Barth at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach on April 17, April 17, 2025.
Brandon Edelman celebrates the launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur made with oat milk in Venice, CA.
Yara Shahidi was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.
Jessica Chastain was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.
Nas was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.
Kristen Noel Crawley was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.
Kate Young was in attendance as Gucci, Yara Shahidi, and Keri Salter-Shahidi celebrated the house’s new campaign for Mother’s Day with an intimate luncheon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Borgo in Los Angeles, CA. Guests left the gathering with the House’s signature Gucci Flora silk scarf.
Diego Calva at a screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at Regal Essex Crossing in New York City on April 18, 2025.
Daisy Edgar Jones attends Sony Pictires Classics’ screening of ‘On Swift Horses’ at the Regal Essex Crossing in New York on April 17, 2025.
Matt Rife at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
Josh Duhamel arrives at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about his new series ‘Ransom Canyon’ in New York City on April 16, Josh Duhamel on ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new new series ‘Ransom Canyon’.
Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
Heidi Montag at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
Jon Bernthal at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
Jin of BTS wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 dark sage wool gabardine double-breasted suit and black leather boots with Horsebit detail on April 15, 2025, for the Netflix TV Show ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ press conference in Seoul, Korea.
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates season three of HBO’s Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus, with series-inspired Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.
Patrick Schwarzenegger surprised fans at bars across New York City on Thursday, April 17th, to toast the season three finale of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus with series-inspired Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin cocktails.
Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO’s Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.
Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM studios ‘The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese theatre on April 16, 2025.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $46.78 on the nutribullet PRO Single Serve Blender (900W) in matte lavender! Optimized 900-Watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades blend the toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, and nut butters. [Best Buy]
- Save $120 on the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum! A 2-in-1 Powered Lift-Away® upright vacuum with a detachable canister for portable cleaning. With the touch of a button, Powered Lift-Away® technology allows you to lift the canister away and deep-clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. [Target]
- Save $30 on the Ninja™ CREAMi™ Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, with 2 Pints Included! Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. [Walmart]
- Save $100 on the KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia! This KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch. And, it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. [Target]
- Save up to 50% on a Nectar mattress. The Nectar Spring Into Savings Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. [Nectar]
- Save $500 on the Samsung – 55” Class LS03D The Frame Series QLED 4K with Anti-Reflection and Slim Fit Wall Mount Included (2024). [Best Buy]
- Save $50 with code! Theragun Prime is a powerful, easy-to-use massage gun in a simple design for effective pain relief. Whether you’re recovering from the daily grind or fueling your active lifestyle, its deep, targeted massage helps your body feel its best. [Therabody]
- Save 5% on the Bombas Men’s Gripper Ankle Sock 4-Pack. [Bombas]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.