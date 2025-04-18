Haley Joel Osment apologizes for ‘disgraceful language’ he used during arrest

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Haley Joel Osment has expressed regret regarding his behavior during a recent arrest for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski lodge. Osment is shown in bodycam footage published by several outlets calling an officer a “Nazi” and using an antisemitic slur. [Celebitchy]

Lenny Kravitz invites you into Hotel del Roxy, a Parisian home he’s lived in for 22 years that features an underground nightclub. [omg blog]

Ben Affleck hated making the movie Phantoms but liked getting the opportunity to get stoned with Peter O’Toole. [Pajiba]

The celebrities at the Ralph Lauren looked very Ralph Lauren. [Go Fug Yourself]

Has Meredith Marks been suspended from Season 5 of RHOSLC? [Reality Tea]

CBS is serving up a new food competition series. The network has given a green light for America’s Culinary Cup, hosted by former Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi. [Deadline]

If you’re one of the many people with a vested interest in what Gwyneth Paltrow is putting into her body, have I got news for you: The Goop queen has given her much-coveted endorsement to Glen Powell’s new ketchup line. [The Cut]

A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione that charges him with two counts of stalking, firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. [ABC News]

The Menendez brothers will still get their day in court, but the long-incarcerated siblings will have to wait until next month to see if they will be resentenced or not for the 1989 shotgun murder of their parents. [Deadline]

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her iconic Clueless role of Cher Horowitz for a TV series based on the classic 1990s film. [The Wrap]

The New Pornographers have “immediately” severed ties with drummer Joe Seiders after the longtime member of the rock collective was arrested in Palm Desert, CA, for possession of child pornography. [Billboard]

Disney announced at Celebration 2025 that Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars flick, now officially titled Starfighter, has been set for a May 28, 2027 release. [The AV Club]

Stevie Nicks is working on her first album in 14 years! [Billboard]

This major character is leaving Emily in Paris. [InStyle]

Following Katy Perry’s return from the all-female Blue Origin space expedition on April 14, Wendy’s shared a series of social media posts seemingly trolling Perry’s participation in the voyage—but later insisted there was no ill intent behind the posts. “We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.” [People]