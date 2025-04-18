Selena Gomez inadvertently reveals intimate details about Benny Blanco through social media snap

Pop sensation Selena Gomez has seemingly shared more than intended about her private moments with fiancé Benny Blanco. The singer/actress unintentionally disclosed intimate details about their relationship through a recent Instagram post dated April 6, 2025.
Within her photo carousel, observant followers spotted something revealing – a container of KY Jelly lubricant positioned on the windowsill above where Gomez was reclining. A dedicated fan brought attention to this detail on TikTok, utilizing zoom features to highlight the discovery.
“No shade to Selena and Benny, I’m just a nosy fan who wants to see all the products my fav celebrities use and came across this specific product on her windowsill,” the TikTok user captioned the clip. “Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple!”
Supporters of the “Lose You to Love Me” artist quickly rallied in the comments section to defend the couple’s happiness. “God forbid a girl have hobbies,” one person wrote, while another said, “Did we not hear that he has a really big …. heart,” alluding to suggestive lyrics believed to reference Blanco from their track Sunset Blvd.
Another commenter referenced the couple’s collaborative album I Said I Love You First, suggesting these intimate details were already public knowledge. “Y’all didn’t listen to the album and it shows cause she literally told y’all,” the fan noted.
The relationship between Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, began in 2023. Their engagement followed in December of the subsequent year. The couple appears to be thoroughly enjoying their engagement period, showing no signs of their initial passion fading.
Recently, Gomez expressed her deep affection for her fiancé during his 37th birthday celebration, which featured a prom theme. “I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born,” the former Disney Channel star shared on Instagram during the festivities.
