Quick Drag: Sam Starr Wraps Up Whatcha Packin

With the crowning of the season 17 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we not only say farewell to the dolls, but we also have reached the finale of Michelle Visage’s “exit interview” series, Whatcha Packin.

And, last but not least, Sam Starr is in the hot seat. She shares her (surprisingly appropriate) last name and talks about the support she had from her family – especially her mom, who helped her win the makeover challenge. She talks about shaking off her pageant past and surrendering to being herself and the differences between pageant life and Drag Race.

The drag daughter of Trinity the Tuck (and drag aunt to Jewels Sparkles) reveals her favorite challenges of the season, how she learned to sew (future queen-testants, take note) and discusses some of her standout runway looks. After getting to know the final four this week, I think they are all winners.