Quick Drag: Sam Starr Wraps Up Whatcha Packin

Christine Fitzgerald
With the crowning of the season 17 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we not only say farewell to the dolls, but we also have reached the finale of Michelle Visage’s “exit interview” series, Whatcha Packin.

And, last but not least, Sam Starr is in the hot seat. She shares her (surprisingly appropriate) last name and talks about the support she had from her family – especially her mom, who helped her win the makeover challenge. She talks about shaking off her pageant past and surrendering to being herself and the differences between pageant life and Drag Race.

The drag daughter of Trinity the Tuck (and drag aunt to Jewels Sparkles) reveals her favorite challenges of the season, how she learned to sew (future queen-testants, take note) and discusses some of her standout runway looks. After getting to know the final four this week, I think they are all winners. 

Michelle Visage sits down with Sam Star and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Michelle Visage sits down with Sam Star and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Sam Star’s Whatcha Packin’ 🌌 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Onya Nurve and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Michelle Visage sits down with Onya Nurve and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Onya Nurve’s Whatcha Packin’ 🗣️ | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Lexi Love and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Michelle Visage sits down with Lexi Love and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Lexi Love’s Whatcha Packin’ 🛼 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Jewels Sparkles and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Michelle Visage sits down with Jewels Sparkles and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Go watch on MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America www.paramountplus.com/rupaulsdragrace
Everywhere else watch here: https://dragrace.wowpresentsplus.com/

Jewels Sparkles’ Whatcha Packin’ 💎 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

Soak it up! 🧽 Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind & Monét X Change recap Season 17 Episode 14 at The Pit Stop 👑

Soak it up! 🧽 Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind & Monét X Change recap Season 17 Episode 14 at The Pit Stop 👑

The Pit Stop S17 E14 🏁 Monét X Change & Nymphia Wind Soak It Up! | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage sits down with the latest eliminated queen and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the unworn fashion you didn't see on the runway.

Michelle Visage sits down with the latest eliminated queen and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the unworn fashion you didn’t see on the runway.

Whatcha Packin’ 💙 S17 E14 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17.

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. This week, Raja and Raven critique the looks from the fourteenth runway challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17. Category is Opulent Outerwear for the Top 5 queens.

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17.

Watch #DragRace on WOW Presents Plus (outside of USA, Canada, + Australia): https://hubs.la/Q03f_Hz_0

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. This week, Raja and Raven critique the looks from the fourteenth runway challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17. Category is Opulent Outerwear for the Top 5 queens.

World of Wonder has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via Drag Race and DragCon. Watch the Drag Race franchise and exclusive WOW Originals on WOW Presents Plus.

Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race S17 E14 Opulent Outerwear

In this weeks episode of 'Painted by Crystal', I honor of this weeks Season 17 episode, I painted my sister Jasmine Kennedie to show off our family resemblance! Since I was not there for the episode, I wanted to create the look I would have done for the episode!

Let me know in the comments who I should paint next!

In this weeks episode of 'Painted by Crystal', I honor of this weeks Season 17 episode, I painted my sister Jasmine Kennedie to show off our family resemblance! Since I was not there for the episode, I wanted to create the look I would have done for the episode!

Let me know in the comments who I should paint next!

FOLLOW ME ON ALL SOCIALS: @thecrystalenvy

PRODUCED & EDITED BY: @sampelissero

Painted by Crystal: JASMINE KENNEDIE

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17.

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. This week, Raja and Raven review the thirteenth runway challenge of Season 17. The Top 5 queens makeover their moms and dads. Category is... Drag Family Resemblance!

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17. Fashion Photo RuView premieres Tuesdays on WOW Presents Plus: https://hubs.la/Q031-dl80

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. This week, Raja and Raven review the thirteenth runway challenge of Season 17. The Top 5 queens makeover their moms and dads. Category is... Drag Family Resemblance!


World of Wonder has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via Drag Race and DragCon. Watch the Drag Race franchise and exclusive WOW Originals on WOW Presents Plus.

Fashion Photo RuView | Full Episode: RuPaul's Drag Race S17 E13 Drag Family Resemblance

