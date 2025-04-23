JoJo Siwa reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

JoJo Siwa is “switching letters” after realizing during her time on Celebrity Big Brother that she’s “queer” rather than a “lesbian.” [Pink News]

Pope Francis’s funeral is set for April 26, and the papal conclave will be held in May. [Celebitchy]

Katy Perry’s space Uber ride gets a lip-reading. [omg blog]

We finally have our first Look at the Malcolm in the Middle reboot. [Pajiba]

Florence Pugh is embracing sheer once again. [Go Fug Yourself]

Teddi Mellencamp details Kyle Richards’ dog owner confrontation that was caught on video. [Reality Tea]

Justin Bieber’s longtime friend reportedly believes the singer is in a cult as his inner circle shrinks. [Page Six]

Michael Lohan receives nine months in jail for violating his probation. [TMZ]

Brynn Whitfield shades RHONY co-stars: “I’m the only one that works a full-time job.” [Page Six]

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2025 American Music Awards nominations. [Billboard]

Shannon Sharpe allegedly offered rape accuser $10 million to settle before she filed $50 million lawsuit: lawyer. [Page Six]