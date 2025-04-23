Meet the Queens of All Stars Season 10

Even though we just watched Onya Nurve snatch the crown on season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a new season is only weeks away. The cast of the upcoming tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has been revealed with 18 queens returning to the werk room. Among the returning queens come two from Drag Race’s early days (both from Atlanta!) as well as a queen we just enjoyed on season 17.
This season, the show tries out a new format. After season 9’s no-elimination set-up, this time around, there’s a bracket-style tournament that will make up the first nine episodes. The queen-testants will enter the competition in three groups of six, with each individual group competing only within their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each three-episode installment, the top-three queens with the highest number of points won across challenges will advance to the final round.
The bracket groups are named based on color. The pink group includes Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Jorgeous (season 14, AS9), Tina Burner (season 13), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15) and Lydia Butthole Collins (season 17.) The orange group includes DeJa Skye (season 14), Phoenix (season 3), Olivia Lux (season 13), Irene the Alien (season 15), Bosco (season 14) and Aja (season 9, AS3.) The purple group features Denali (season 13), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Daya Betty (season 14), Acid Betty (season 8) and Ginger Minj (season 7, AS2, AS9.)
After that, the top queens will compete in a two-episode round of further competition, before a final lip-sync smackdown on the Grand Finale will determine the winner of a $200,000 prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres May 9 on Paramount+. Reintroduce yourself to the queens and get ready for some all star charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.
