Quick Drag: Plane Jane Crashes The Pit Stop

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens were challenged to a roast – but in a trademark Mama Ru twist, they had to do it via rapping.

Later in the episode, the queens strutted their stuff in looks inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. There was also lots of drama and deception in the werk room as Mistress Isabelle Brooks sabotaged the distribution of points, leaving Nicole Paige Brooks (from Atlanta, Georgia) in the dust.

A queen who has certainly seen her share of drama, season 16’s Plane Jane, joins Monét X Change to recap the episode on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”