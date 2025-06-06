Mariah Carey is back with first single in 6 years: Stream ‘Type Dangerous’ now

Mariah Carey has dropped “Type Dangerous,” marking her first solo original track since 2019. The song, produced by Carey alongside N.W.I. and Daniel Moore, features a sample from Eric B. & Rakim‘s Paid in Full classic “Eric B. Is President.” Check out the new single below.

“I’m so excited to finally be releasing ‘Type Dangerous’ into the world!” Carey said in a press statement. “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with ‘Type Dangerous’!”

The track follows “In the Mix,” the theme tune Carey created for ABC’s Mixed-ish. Her most recent album, Caution, came out in 2018. Recently, she’s teamed up with various artists, including Ariana Grande, Jam & Lewis, and Jennifer Hudson.