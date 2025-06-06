Mariah Carey is back with first single in 6 years: Stream ‘Type Dangerous’ now

Mariah Carey has dropped “Type Dangerous,” marking her first solo original track since 2019. The song, produced by Carey alongside N.W.I. and Daniel Moore, features a sample from Eric B. & Rakim‘s Paid in Full classic “Eric B. Is President.” Check out the new single below.
“I’m so excited to finally be releasing ‘Type Dangerous’ into the world!” Carey said in a press statement. “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with ‘Type Dangerous’!”
The track follows “In the Mix,” the theme tune Carey created for ABC’s Mixed-ish. Her most recent album, Caution, came out in 2018. Recently, she’s teamed up with various artists, including Ariana Grande, Jam & Lewis, and Jennifer Hudson.
HOT DEALS
- Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
- Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
- Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
- Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
- Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
- Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
- Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.