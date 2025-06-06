Meet the Contestants of King of Drag

TV

When it premiered back in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race introduced many people to the art of drag through the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of drag queens. A new reality competition is hoping to do the same and introduce us to the art and artistry of drag kings.

Revry, the world’s first LGBTQ+ streaming network, has released the full cast for King of Drag, the first-ever drag king competition series. Hosted by actor and comedian Murray Hill, the six-episode series kicks off on June 22, with new episodes streaming at 9 pm ET/6 PM PT exclusively on Revry. 

Ten drag kings from across the country are vying for the crown. They are:

Alexander the Great: Here to conquer the binary and your hearts is this gravity-defying, aerial acrobatic King from Austin, Texas. 

Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Big D: He’s an avalanche of idiots in the body of a middle-aged mom.

Big D
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Buck Wylde: Buck is a smooth Latin Drag King with switchblade sharp teeth dedicated to bringing drag to a wider audience, one can of pomade at a time.  

Buck Wylde
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Charles Galin King: A creature of facial expressions who brings the weird, creepiness and warmth to the stages; and lets us feel things alongside him/them.

Charles Galin King
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Dick Von Dyke: A band kid who discovered drag to win the star roles he was never allowed to play, he’s ready for his close-up … or a Dick Pic, if you will.

Dick Von Dyke
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Henlo Bullfrog: Known for his unhinged stagecraft, Henlo’s expert at airbrush, SFX, and character lore, and his work has appeared on Skin Wars and RuPaul’s Drag Race

Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

King Molasses: For them, drag is a practice of mindfulness, a return to spirit, and the audacity to create images of self-liberation.

King Molasses
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

King Perka $exxx: Come for the comedy, stay for the social commentary and dad jokes! King is also famous for his “Tag Them” joke meme.

Perka Sexx
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Pressure K: Pressure K doesn’t follow trends, he sets the tempo. If confidence was currency, Pressure K always stays paid.

Pressure K
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Tuna Melt: Live from New York, this stanky and delicious melt with a belt is for all of the altos who’ve known deep down they were tenors.

Tuna Melt
Photo credit: Maxwell Poth for Revry

Joining Murray on the judges’ panel each week is Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour. Guest judges include such celebrities as Lisa RinnaBridesmaids director Paul Feig, Tony nominee Cole Escola, Kathleen Hanna, Carmen Carrera, and Murray Somebody Somewhere co-stars Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller

“All ten contestants will represent drag while promoting inclusion, authentic self-expression, and diverse gender identities as part of their acts,” said Damian Pelliccione, Series Co-Creator and Co-Founder, CEO at Revry. “We can’t wait to give the drag competition format a run for its money with something fresh and original.”

I have gotten to see King Perka $exxx here in Atlanta, and he is one fierce king. I hope that King of Drag brings some much-deserved attention to these talented performers. Tune in to the premiere on June 22 at 9 pm on Revry.

