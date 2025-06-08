Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more

Michael Prieve
9 Min Read
Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Celebrities attend the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament Featuring: Cooper Koch Where: Paris, France When: 07 Jun 2025 Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jessel Taank at the 2025 Tribeca Festival ‘Poreless’ premiere at Spring Studios in New York City on June 7, 2025.

2025 Tribeca Festival - 'Poreless' Premiere
Photo Credit: Starpix/INSTARimages

Paris Hilton and Julia Fox at the Trainer premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre in New York City on June 7, 2025.

2025 Tribeca Festival - ‘Trainer’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Udo Salters/INSTARimages

Tramell Tillman, winner of the Supporting Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Read

Jenna Ortega Chase Stokes Aaron Taylor Johnson
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more
Luke Evans
Luke Evans, Benito Skinner, Darren Barnet, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Liv Hewson, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Bowen Yang, winner of the Comedy Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Benito Skinner, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Megan Stalter, winner of the Breakthrough Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Danielle Pinnock and Niecy Nash-Betts, winner of the Groundbreaker Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Read

Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Romeo Beckham, Beyonce, Rumi Carter, and more
King of Drag
Meet the Contestants of King of Drag
The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michael Urie, winner of the Trailblazer Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Lexi Love, winners of the Reality TV Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tim Bagley, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill and Bridget Everett, winners of the Ensemble Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Gerard Butler at the premiere of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on June 7, 2025.

Los Angeles Premiere Of 'How To Train Your Dragon'
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Dylan Efron and Ego Nwodim attend Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Read

Instahottie 05312025
Meet Instagram Hottie Dennis Jack Boeer
Paris Photocall For '28 Years Later'
Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more
Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Ashley Scarrott attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Rashida Jones attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Leighton Meester attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Kyle Kuzma attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Brad Goreski attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Read

New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more
69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Celeb Snaps: Darren Criss, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Sam Hunt, more
Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Briana Price, Porscha Coleman, Khadeen Indréa, Tyler Perry, LeToya Luckett and Jennifer Sears attend the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

BET+ "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price and Jennifer Sears pose onstage during the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

BET+ "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Alice Wetterlund, Chris Sheridan, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.

Resident Alien - Season 4
Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.

Resident Alien - Season 4
Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025

Read

Male Model Monday 06022025
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
Resident Alien - Season 4
Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

Adam Brody at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.

Newport Beach TV Fest - TV Performance Of The Year Awards Ceremony
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Samantha Hanratty at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.

Newport Beach TV Fest - 'Yelllowjackets' Event
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Taylor Dearden, Skye P. Marshall, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Megan Stalter, and Chase Sui Wonders at the Breakout Awards ceremony at the Newport Beach TV Fest in the Lido Theater on June 7, 2025.

Newport Beach TV Fest - 'Yelllowjackets' Event
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Miley Cyrus attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Mariska Hargitay attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Read

Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Carrie Coon attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Annie Murphy attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Parker Posey attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

George Clooney was spotted playing softball with the Broadway Show League in New York City on June 5, 2025.

George Clooney Plays Softball With Broadway Show League
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Spike Lee and Coco Gauff embrace after Coco Gauff wins the Suzanne Lenglen Cup during the women’s final at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Cooper Koch attend the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament, on June 7, 2025.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Cooper Koch attends the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament on June 7, 2025.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Theragun PRO
  • Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
  • Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
  • Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
  • Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
  • Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
  • Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
  • Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta SnapsDylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, moreCeleb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and moreMale Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Jared Leto 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Jared Leto denies sexual misconduct allegations by nine women, including some claiming to be underage
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon Prime
$179.00 $134.00
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-06-08 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE