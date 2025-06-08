Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jessel Taank at the 2025 Tribeca Festival ‘Poreless’ premiere at Spring Studios in New York City on June 7, 2025.
Paris Hilton and Julia Fox at the Trainer premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre in New York City on June 7, 2025.
Tramell Tillman, winner of the Supporting Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Liv Hewson, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Bowen Yang, winner of the Comedy Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Benito Skinner, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Megan Stalter, winner of the Breakthrough Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Danielle Pinnock and Niecy Nash-Betts, winner of the Groundbreaker Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Urie, winner of the Trailblazer Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Lexi Love, winners of the Reality TV Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tim Bagley, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill and Bridget Everett, winners of the Ensemble Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gerard Butler at the premiere of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on June 7, 2025.
Dylan Efron and Ego Nwodim attend Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Scarrott attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rashida Jones attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Leighton Meester attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kyle Kuzma attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Brad Goreski attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Briana Price, Porscha Coleman, Khadeen Indréa, Tyler Perry, LeToya Luckett and Jennifer Sears attend the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price and Jennifer Sears pose onstage during the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Alice Wetterlund, Chris Sheridan, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.
RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.
RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025
Adam Brody at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.
Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Samantha Hanratty at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.
Taylor Dearden, Skye P. Marshall, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Megan Stalter, and Chase Sui Wonders at the Breakout Awards ceremony at the Newport Beach TV Fest in the Lido Theater on June 7, 2025.
Miley Cyrus attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.
Mariska Hargitay attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.
Carrie Coon attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.
Annie Murphy attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.
Parker Posey attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.
George Clooney was spotted playing softball with the Broadway Show League in New York City on June 5, 2025.
Spike Lee and Coco Gauff embrace after Coco Gauff wins the Suzanne Lenglen Cup during the women’s final at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025.
Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Cooper Koch attend the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament, on June 7, 2025.
Cooper Koch attends the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament on June 7, 2025.
