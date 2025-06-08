Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jessel Taank at the 2025 Tribeca Festival ‘Poreless’ premiere at Spring Studios in New York City on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Starpix/INSTARimages

Paris Hilton and Julia Fox at the Trainer premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre in New York City on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Udo Salters/INSTARimages

Tramell Tillman, winner of the Supporting Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Liv Hewson, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Bowen Yang, winner of the Comedy Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Benito Skinner, winner of the Rising Star Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Megan Stalter, winner of the Breakthrough Performance Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Danielle Pinnock and Niecy Nash-Betts, winner of the Groundbreaker Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michael Urie, winner of the Trailblazer Award, attends The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Lexi Love, winners of the Reality TV Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tim Bagley, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill and Bridget Everett, winners of the Ensemble Award, attend The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Gerard Butler at the premiere of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Dylan Efron and Ego Nwodim attend Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Ashley Scarrott attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Rashida Jones attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Leighton Meester attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Kyle Kuzma attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Brad Goreski attends Skäl and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Urban Jürgensen

Briana Price, Porscha Coleman, Khadeen Indréa, Tyler Perry, LeToya Luckett and Jennifer Sears attend the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price and Jennifer Sears pose onstage during the BET+ “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Alice Wetterlund, Chris Sheridan, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.

Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Meredith Garretson at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025.

Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

RESIDENT ALIEN — “S4 Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko at The London West Hollywood on June 5, 2025

Photo by: Todd Williamson/USA Network

Adam Brody at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Samantha Hanratty at the Newport Beach TV Fest TV Performance of the Year Awards ceremony at the Lido theatre on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Taylor Dearden, Skye P. Marshall, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Megan Stalter, and Chase Sui Wonders at the Breakout Awards ceremony at the Newport Beach TV Fest in the Lido Theater on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Miley Cyrus attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Mariska Hargitay attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Carrie Coon attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Annie Murphy attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Parker Posey attends the Chanel and Tribeca hosted ‘Through Her Lens’ luncheon in New York City on June 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

George Clooney was spotted playing softball with the Broadway Show League in New York City on June 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Spike Lee and Coco Gauff embrace after Coco Gauff wins the Suzanne Lenglen Cup during the women’s final at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Cooper Koch attend the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament, on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Cooper Koch attends the Roland Garros 2025, the French Open tournament on June 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

