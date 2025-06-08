Jared Leto denies sexual misconduct allegations by nine women, including some claiming to be underage

Nine women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Jared Leto in a detailed exposé published by Air Mail, with unnamed representatives for the actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman strongly denying the claims.

Several women featured in the Graydon Carter-backed weekly newsletter’s Saturday (June 7, 2025) report allege they were underage when Leto allegedly initiated sexually charged conversations or made aggressive advances. A representative for Leto has denied the allegations to Air Mail.

The history of Jared Leto’s sexual misconduct allegations dates back to at least 2005, when the New York Post ran an article opening with “Jared Leto likes ’em young.” The report claimed the actor was spotted pursuing teenage models at the Maritime Hotel.

Jared Leto at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on January 7, 2024. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

One woman interviewed by Elena Clavarino revealed that Leto requested her phone number when she was 16, calling her days later. “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what … It was the weirdest, grossest voice … [But] for me, it’s Jared, you know? … And the conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever [expletives]?”

Model Laura La Rue shared a similar experience of Jared Leto being accused of sexual misconduct when she was 16. “He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?'” she explained. Leto was 36 at the time.

Another woman described meeting Leto at the age of 20 while she was out. “We ended up hooking up a little at the club,” she told the outlet, and “hung out a few times at his house, but he was weird. Look, I know some people are kinky, and that’s fine. But his kind of kink — it just didn’t feel right.”

Jared Leto wearing Givenchy with Christian Louboutin boots and a Cartier necklace arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The actor allegedly hosted parties in 2007 and 2008 where he “recruited” young women. “I was 18 the first time I went, and I was definitely not the youngest person there,” one woman told Clavarino. “The energy was all about getting the girls in the pool.”

In May, Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz shared a Facebook status from 2012 in her Instagram Stories. “You’re [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage … In a kilt … And a snow hat,” she wrote more than a decade ago.

“I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” she wrote in another Instagram story. “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Actor Jared Leto wearing an outfit by Gucci arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021 held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“Reflecting on 2012, Jared Leto’s pattern of Jared Leto sexual misconduct allegations continues unabated, marking over 15 years as one of Hollywood’s most persistent alleged predators,” Teilz noted. “Nearly three decades of concerning behavior. When will this stop? We must protect young women 💗 #jaredleto,” she added in her post.

“I want to be absolutely clear,” Teilz emphasized in a subsequent Instagram story. “His actions are inexcusable – especially considering the sheer number of Jared Leto sexual misconduct cases and the young ages of some victims, just 14, 15, 16 years old. It breaks my heart.”

For the complete investigation, visit Air Mail.