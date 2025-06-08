The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Sydney Sweeney in Givenchy at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ show studios in New York City on June 5, 2025.
Cynthia Erivo in McQueen, seen outside ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Studios on June 5, 2025.
Mason Thames in Valentino at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.
Keanu Reeves in Bruno Cucinelli at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 4, 2025.
Taylor Swift wore a Gucci crystal embroidered mini black dress, Gucci silver leather shoes with platform and carried a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag in black leather on May 31, 2025 in New York.
Jodie Comer in Calvin Klein at Live With Kelly & Mark to talk about new movie ’28 Years Later’ in New York on June 2, 2025.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson wearing Tom Ford at Columbia Pictures’ ’28 Years Later’ fan event at Regal Union Square Theatre in New York City on June 1, 2025.
Caleb McLaughlin in Thome Browne at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum on June 1, 2025.
Chase Stokes wore grey well at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum on June 1, 2025.
Jenna Ortega in Markgong at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
HOT DEALS
- Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
- Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
- Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
- Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
- Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
- Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
- Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.