The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Jenna Ortega Chase Stokes Aaron Taylor Johnson
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images & Faye's Vision/Cover Images & Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures/INSTARimages

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Sydney Sweeney in Givenchy at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ show studios in New York City on June 5, 2025.

Celebrities At ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Cynthia Erivo in McQueen, seen outside ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Studios on June 5, 2025.

Celebrities Outside 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Studios
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Mason Thames in Valentino at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.

London photocall of 'How to Train Your Dragon'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Keanu Reeves in Bruno Cucinelli at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 4, 2025.

Los Angeles special screening of 'Ballerina'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Taylor Swift wore a Gucci crystal embroidered mini black dress, Gucci silver leather shoes with platform and carried a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag in black leather on May 31, 2025 in New York.

Taylor Swift
Photo by Backgrid courtesy of Gucci

Jodie Comer in Calvin Klein at Live With Kelly & Mark to talk about new movie ’28 Years Later’ in New York on June 2, 2025.

Jodie Comer On 'Live With Kelly & Mark'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Aaron Taylor-Johnson wearing Tom Ford at Columbia Pictures’ ’28 Years Later’ fan event at Regal Union Square Theatre in New York City on June 1, 2025.

New York fan event for '28 Years Later'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures/INSTARimages

Caleb McLaughlin in Thome Browne at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum on June 1, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Chase Stokes wore grey well at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum on June 1, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jenna Ortega in Markgong at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

