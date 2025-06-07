Quick Drag: Trixie and Katya Go to Prom

It’s still a few months until Halloween, and if you can’t wait for the thrills and chills, Trixie Mattel and Katya have a scary slasher flick perfect to help hold you over until spooky season.
Watch the newest film in Netflix’s Fear Street universe, Fear Street: Prom Queen with this dynamic duo on the latest episode of “I Like to Watch”.
If you do have any interest in checking this flick out (it is a fun ride), make sure you watch it before visiting with Trixie and Katya because there are spoilers abound!
Drag Queens Trixie & Katya React to Fear Street: Prom Queen | I Like to Watch | Netflix
