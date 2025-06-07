Luke Evans, Benito Skinner, Darren Barnet, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Luke Evans, Benito Skinner, Darren Barnet, Chris Salvatore, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Zane Phillips amongst cinder blocks.

Giddy up with Zane Phillips.

Jesus Luz is scruffy.

Sam Salter does a quick change.

Chris Salvatore in briefs.

A Cody Fern photo dump.

Ronnie Woo sips.

Trey Songz selfies it.

David Ortega rides an elevator.

John Hill selfies it.

Ashley Parker Angel in shorts.

Hugh Sheridan is shirtless for a good cause.

A Jake Williamson photo dump.

Chris Salvatore selfies it.

Darren Barnet is in Italy.

Beninto Skinner covers Paper.

Luke Evans pools it.