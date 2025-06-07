This is bananas! Rachel Zoe joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15

Rachel Zoe is making her grand return to Bravo — but this time with a different kind of sparkle.

The celebrity stylist and fashion mogul confirmed on Friday that she will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming season 15.

“It’s official, I am coming back to Bravo!” Zoe said in an Instagram video. “I am joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Rachel Zoe at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Zoe previously starred in Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project for five years. After debuting on television in 2008 with the reality series, the show ran for five seasons and documented the renowned stylist’s professional endeavors and personal life, including challenges in her marriage, until 2013. Her addition to RHOBH marks her first return to the network in approximately 12 years.

“It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you and now is the time,” she added in the Instagram video. “Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun!”

Rachel Zoe’s addition to the RHOBH cast follows Garcelle Beauvais‘ departure announcement. Prior to the Beverly Hills-based show’s season 14 finale earlier this year, Beauvais revealed her exit through an Instagram video.

There is no official word as to which Season 14’s cast members, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly who appeared in recurring roles, are returning for Season 15.

The fashion maven recently discussed her unexpected rise to fame following The Rachel Zoe Project while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. She admitted that fame was never her goal, stating she “became accidentally famous, truthfully.”

American fashion designer, businesswoman and author Rachel Zoe arrives at the annual, A Sense of Home Gala 2023, to help prevent homelessness by creating first ever homes and a community for youth aging out of foster care held at the home of the honorable Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos on October 21, 2023 in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“From the day I graduated college, my dad’s like, ‘You’re on the wrong side of the camera. You need to be in front,'” she recalled. “And I would say, ‘Dad, I am the person that declines the lead in the play,’ which I’ve done … I was always more comfortable behind. I really was.”

Zoe elaborated, “Someone might say, well, but you did a reality show (The Rachel Zoe Project). The answer to that is the intention of that show was to not be about me. It was actually to be about the designers. Actually, I was trying to be Elsa Klensch for CNN Style.”