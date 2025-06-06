Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Romeo Beckham, Beyonce, Rumi Carter, and more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Benson Boone makes a surprise appearance at JBL to announce his new role as the brand’s global ambassador in Soho Featuring: Benson Boone Where: New York, New York, United States When: 06 Jun 2025 Credit: Katie Godowski/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sydney Sweeney out and about during the press tour for her new movie ‘Echo Valley’ in New York on June 5, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney Out In New York
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Pia Toscano stopped by the BRANDEdit Nashville Experience powered by The Digital Dept., a style and beauty pop-up presented by MaryRuth’s Organics and featuring brands such as Lulu’s, IPSY, Dots for Spots, and OneSkin, held in tandem with CMA Fest 2025.

BRANDEdit Nashville Experience, Tennessee, USA - 05 Jun 2025
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Chanel West Coast stopped by the BRANDEdit Nashville Experience powered by The Digital Dept., a style and beauty pop-up presented by MaryRuth’s Organics and featuring brands such as Lulu’s, IPSY, Dots for Spots, and OneSkin, held in tandem with CMA Fest 2025.

Instahottie 05312025
Meet Instagram Hottie Dennis Jack Boeer
Paris Photocall For '28 Years Later'
Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more
Chanel West Coast
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Tyson Beckford arrives at the 2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 5, 2025.

2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 5, 2025.

2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Joan Smalls attends the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC hosted by BACARDÍ Rum.

La Placita de BACARDÍ NYC Event, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 5 June 2025
Photo Credit: Yuxi Liu / BACARDÍ

LaLa Anthony enjoys a mojito at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC honoring their Puerto Rican roots.

La Placita de BACARDÍ NYC Event, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 5 June 2025
Photo Credit: Yuxi Liu / BACARDÍ

Founder and Creative Director of TIER, Nigeria Ealey and Guest Designer Reyna Noriega celebrate the preview of the exclusive BACARDÍ x TIER “Rooted in Rhythm” merch collection at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC.

New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more
69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Celeb Snaps: Darren Criss, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Sam Hunt, more
La Placita de BACARDÍ NYC Event, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 5 June 2025
Photo Credit: Steve Eichner/Shutterstock for BACARDÍ

DJ BEMBONA attends the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC hosted by BACARDÍ Rum.

La Placita de BACARDÍ NYC Event, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 5 June 2025
Photo Credit: Steve Eichner/Shutterstock for BACARDÍ

Designer Brandon Blackwood and Founder and Creative Director of TIER, Nigeria Ealey celebrate the preview of the exclusive BACARDÍ x TIER “Rooted in Rhythm” merch collection at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC.

La Placita de BACARDÍ NYC Event, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 5 June 2025
Photo Credit: Steve Eichner/Shutterstock for BACARDÍ

Travis Barker & Chito Vera run the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in San Diego, finishing in 1:55:48 and 1:56:00, respectively.

Travis Barker & Chito Vera
Photo Credit: Ryan Bethke/Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe at Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 6, 2025.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kate Hudson and Drew Tarver at the Newport Beach TV Fest Honoring Kate Hudson at Lido Theatre on June 5, 2025.

Male Model Monday 06022025
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
Newport Beach TV Fest - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*. 

Cynthia Erivo
Photo Credit: Ian Weiss/The American Theatre Wing

Your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen shops at The Travel Agency! New York’s premier cannabis destination, teamed up with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby and queer-owned cannabis brand FLAMER to launch her new line of infused pre-rolls, Sasha Colby Kush, with an exclusive in-store meet-and-greet.

Sasha Colby Meet + Ki With Fans At The Travel Agency
Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for The Travel Agency
Sasha Colby Meet + Ki With Fans At The Travel Agency
Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for The Travel Agency

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, and Rumi Carter kick off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.

Beyonce Kicks Off The UK Leg Of The 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Blue Ivy Carter kicks off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.

Beyonce Kicks Off The UK Leg Of The 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Beyoncé kicks off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.

Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Beyonce Kicks Off The UK Leg Of The 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Romeo Beckham at Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 6, 2025.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Photo Credit: Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Benson Boone makes a surprise appearance at JBL to announce his new role as the brand’s global ambassador in Soho on June 6, 2025.

Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Photo Credit: Katie Godowski/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Photo Credit: Katie Godowski/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

