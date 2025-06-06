Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Romeo Beckham, Beyonce, Rumi Carter, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Sydney Sweeney out and about during the press tour for her new movie ‘Echo Valley’ in New York on June 5, 2025.
Pia Toscano stopped by the BRANDEdit Nashville Experience powered by The Digital Dept., a style and beauty pop-up presented by MaryRuth’s Organics and featuring brands such as Lulu’s, IPSY, Dots for Spots, and OneSkin, held in tandem with CMA Fest 2025.
Chanel West Coast stopped by the BRANDEdit Nashville Experience powered by The Digital Dept., a style and beauty pop-up presented by MaryRuth’s Organics and featuring brands such as Lulu’s, IPSY, Dots for Spots, and OneSkin, held in tandem with CMA Fest 2025.
Tyson Beckford arrives at the 2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 5, 2025.
Laverne Cox arrives at the 2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 5, 2025.
Joan Smalls attends the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC hosted by BACARDÍ Rum.
LaLa Anthony enjoys a mojito at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC honoring their Puerto Rican roots.
Founder and Creative Director of TIER, Nigeria Ealey and Guest Designer Reyna Noriega celebrate the preview of the exclusive BACARDÍ x TIER “Rooted in Rhythm” merch collection at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC.
DJ BEMBONA attends the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC hosted by BACARDÍ Rum.
Designer Brandon Blackwood and Founder and Creative Director of TIER, Nigeria Ealey celebrate the preview of the exclusive BACARDÍ x TIER “Rooted in Rhythm” merch collection at the La Placita de BACARDÍ event in NYC.
Travis Barker & Chito Vera run the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in San Diego, finishing in 1:55:48 and 1:56:00, respectively.
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe at Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 6, 2025.
Kate Hudson and Drew Tarver at the Newport Beach TV Fest Honoring Kate Hudson at Lido Theatre on June 5, 2025.
The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.
Your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen shops at The Travel Agency! New York’s premier cannabis destination, teamed up with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby and queer-owned cannabis brand FLAMER to launch her new line of infused pre-rolls, Sasha Colby Kush, with an exclusive in-store meet-and-greet.
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, and Rumi Carter kick off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.
Blue Ivy Carter kicks off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.
Beyoncé kicks off the UK leg of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on June 5, 2025.
Romeo Beckham at Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 6, 2025.
Benson Boone makes a surprise appearance at JBL to announce his new role as the brand’s global ambassador in Soho on June 6, 2025.
HOT DEALS
- Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
- Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
- Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
- Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
- Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
- Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
- Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.