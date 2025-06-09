Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Henrique Fraga, Gioele Patroni, Lucas Montilla, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Henrique Fraga, Gioele Patroni, Lucas Montilla, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

It’s feeling like summer for Hunter Warr.

Read

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more
Jared Leto 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Jared Leto denies sexual misconduct allegations by nine women, including some claiming to be underage

Caston Granger in black and white.

Marlon McKenzie briefs it.

Rayan Ricci by the water.

Elias Black is a cover boy.

Joey Gore shows some skin.

Read

Jenna Ortega Chase Stokes Aaron Taylor Johnson
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more
Trixie Mattel and Katya
Quick Drag: Trixie and Katya Go to Prom

Kovacs Mate in the locker room.

A Bryce Saltmarsh photo dump.

Florian Maček in Belgium.

Noah Magin in Barcelona.

A Trip Wilson fit check.

Read

Luke Evans
Luke Evans, Benito Skinner, Darren Barnet, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
Rachel Zoe 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
This is bananas! Rachel Zoe joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15

Charlie Matthews embraces sweater weather.

Nolan Zarlin turns 30.

Lucas Montilla lifts it.

Gioele Patroni on race day.

Henrique Fraga gives us a few gym selfies.

Read

Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Romeo Beckham, Beyonce, Rumi Carter, and more
Jane Birkin's original Hermès Birkin bag
Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin bag set to be auctioned by Sotheby’s

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Theragun PRO
  • Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
  • Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
  • Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
  • Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
  • Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
  • Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
  • Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta SnapsDylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and moreMale Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and moreCeleb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

Share This Article
Previous Article Celebrity Sightings At The French Open Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon Prime
$179.00 $134.00
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-06-09 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE