Male Model Monday: Henrique Fraga, Gioele Patroni, Lucas Montilla, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?
We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Henrique Fraga, Gioele Patroni, Lucas Montilla, and more!
Check out the pics and videos!
It’s feeling like summer for Hunter Warr.
Caston Granger in black and white.
Marlon McKenzie briefs it.
Rayan Ricci by the water.
Elias Black is a cover boy.
Joey Gore shows some skin.
Kovacs Mate in the locker room.
A Bryce Saltmarsh photo dump.
Florian Maček in Belgium.
Noah Magin in Barcelona.
A Trip Wilson fit check.
Charlie Matthews embraces sweater weather.
Nolan Zarlin turns 30.
Lucas Montilla lifts it.
Gioele Patroni on race day.
Henrique Fraga gives us a few gym selfies.
HOT DEALS
- Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
- Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
- Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
- Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
- Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
- Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
- Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.