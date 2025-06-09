Miley Cyrus was heckled by fans at the Tribeca film premiere, who thought the premiere was a concert

Miley Cyrus faced backlash from fans at the Tribeca Film Festival during the premiere of her album Something Beautiful. While the star had announced her festival appearance on social media without specifying it wasn’t a concert, many fans misinterpreted the event, even purchasing tickets expecting a performance.

The pop star was visibly taken aback by the negative reaction. She was there for a conversation with producer Panos Cosmatos, who directed ‘Mandy’, a 2018 horror film that influenced her album – something that differed from what many attendees expected.

Miley cyrus outside the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show studios on May 22, 2025. Photo Credit: RB/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Social media footage captured audience members shouting: “We thought this was a concert. We paid $800,” while another attendee yelled: “Are you really going to sing?”

Multiple upset attendees have communicated with The Hollywood Reporter or shared their grievances online since last night, indicating that the problem seems to originate from listings on third-party resale platforms. These platforms have minimal association with Cyrus, the Beacon Theatre, or Tribeca, as they primarily resell tickets for the event.

Though she tried to maintain composure amid the jeers, the situation eventually became overwhelming. She responded by performing a snippet of “The Climb” after a fan’s persistent requests: “Miley, sing ‘The Climb!’ Sing ‘The Climb!’ Come on!” The incident sparked outrage online, with supporters defending her: “This really pissed me off so much… How dare you disrespect MILEY CYRUS at her own event because YOU didn’t read what you were buying a ticket for? She has no obligation to entertain you, you ungrateful bastards.”

Miley Cyrus attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“We thought it was a concert! We paid $800! Are you going to sing? Adults who don’t even read what they pay at the Tribeca Film Festival. Poor Miley. Disgusting,” wrote one fan. Another added: “It’s really disgusting to see this… She’s not an animal, this is not a circus act. Strange behavior.”

After the premiere, numerous fans expressed on social media that they noticed ads from resale sites like StubHub and VividSeats implying a performance by Cyrus. On X Friday (June 6, 2025) night, one fan shared a screenshot of a VividSeats link stating, “Miley Cyrus & 2025 Endless Summer Vacation Tour.” (This tour does not exist; Cyrus hasn’t held an official headlining tour in over ten years.)

This is the link I clicked on to buy. Says concert tour dates not movie dates pic.twitter.com/QwE3Jch1Ge — Wendy/Lucyfio (@WendyWendyfio) June 7, 2025

Despite the drama, Cyrus celebrated the evening’s success: “To see something beautiful on the big screen at @Tribeca @BeaconTheatre, surrounded by the cheers of the audience, was worth all the effort lovingly put into this visual album. Last night was emotional, deep, fun and fabulous,” she shared.

Seeing Something Beautiful on the big screen at @Tribeca @BeaconTheatre surrounded by the screams of the audience, was so worth every bit of effort lovingly labored into this visual album. Last night was emotional, deep, fun & fabulous. pic.twitter.com/f8oMSyQ5f8 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 7, 2025