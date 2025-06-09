Chris Evans shares extra-special details of his proposal to wife Alba Baptista

For Chris Evans, executing the perfect Chris Evans proposal to his now-wife Alba Baptista involved more than just knowing she was the one. He had a specific vision for the moment, but needed time to prepare properly.

The Materialists leading man opened up about his preparation process—including a near slip-up—as he worked toward delivering this milestone moment, emphasizing how crucial it was to execute it perfectly.

“She’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese,” Evans shared with The Knot at his film’s premiere on Saturday.

Chris Evans at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, USA on March 13, 2014. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

He dedicated an entire week to practicing until he mastered it, but unlike rehearsing movie lines at home where he might want to hear how it sounds—Evans admitted that after a week of mental rehearsal, he almost gave it away.

“I had practiced it so much that while I’d be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud,” he shared. “Like, ‘Oh God, that’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head! It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.'”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Vanity Fair Oscar Party arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Regarding the actual proposal, Evans confessed, “I got really nervous when it came time to do it.” Proposing marriage is nerve-wracking enough, but attempting it in your partner’s native language adds several more layers of complexity.

His self-assessment? “I actually think I screwed it up,” Evans admitted, “but I still know it.”

The couple maintained privacy about their engagement and wedding until Evans confirmed it at New York Comic-Con in October 2023, revealing they had celebrated with two ceremonies—one in America and another in Baptista’s homeland of Portugal.