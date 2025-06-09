Celebrity

Chris Evans shares extra-special details of his proposal to wife Alba Baptista

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

For Chris Evans, executing the perfect Chris Evans proposal to his now-wife Alba Baptista involved more than just knowing she was the one. He had a specific vision for the moment, but needed time to prepare properly.

The Materialists leading man opened up about his preparation process—including a near slip-up—as he worked toward delivering this milestone moment, emphasizing how crucial it was to execute it perfectly.

“She’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese,” Evans shared with The Knot at his film’s premiere on Saturday.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Los Angeles Premiere
Chris Evans at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, USA on March 13, 2014. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

He dedicated an entire week to practicing until he mastered it, but unlike rehearsing movie lines at home where he might want to hear how it sounds—Evans admitted that after a week of mental rehearsal, he almost gave it away.

Read

Sandbox VR
Get Into the Game with Sandbox VR
Trixie Mattel and Katya
Quick Drag: Trixie and Katya Go to Prom

“I had practiced it so much that while I’d be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud,” he shared. “Like, ‘Oh God, that’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head! It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.'”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Vanity Fair Oscar Party arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Regarding the actual proposal, Evans confessed, “I got really nervous when it came time to do it.” Proposing marriage is nerve-wracking enough, but attempting it in your partner’s native language adds several more layers of complexity.

His self-assessment? “I actually think I screwed it up,” Evans admitted, “but I still know it.”

The couple maintained privacy about their engagement and wedding until Evans confirmed it at New York Comic-Con in October 2023, revealing they had celebrated with two ceremonies—one in America and another in Baptista’s homeland of Portugal.

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Theragun PRO
  • Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
  • Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
  • Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
  • Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
  • Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
  • Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
  • Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta SnapsDylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and moreMale Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and moreCeleb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Miley Cyrus Chanel and Tribeca host 'Through Her Lens' luncheon in New York Miley Cyrus was heckled by fans at the Tribeca film premiere, who thought the premiere was a concert
Next Article Sandbox VR Get Into the Game with Sandbox VR
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Sonos Roam 2 - White - Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon Prime
$179.00 $134.00
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-06-09 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE