Get Into the Game with Sandbox VR

Video games are fun, but what if you could actually enter the worlds on your screen and fight enemies or become a player in the Squid Games? With Sandbox VR, you can become the star of your own action movie.

It’s far from your typical gaming experience; you’re literally in the game with full-body tracking, haptic suits, and friends right beside you. Your own body is your game controller, and you can see and interact with your teammates as you journey through virtual worlds.

Sandbox VR has nine different virtual reality experiences to choose from. You can visit a fantasy world and embark on a journey to explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon’s tower as you defeat enemies along the way in Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire. Star in your own action film in Deadwood:PHOBIA, where your mission is to save trapped teammates and defeat zombies and a host of other terrors housed in a derelict medical facility. And, if you’re a Squid Game fan, Squid Game Virtuals immerses you in the most-watched Netflix show of all time, where you can collaborate with your team or sabotage them to come out on top.

Photo courtesy of Sandbox VR

I recently had the chance to visit Sandbox and experience Deadwood: PHOBIA for myself. When we arrived, we had a quick and easy check-in on tablets at the front door. We were greeted by one of the staff who led us back to the staging area, where we were instructed to put the VR sensors on our arms and legs. At that time, we were also able to choose our weapons. My partner chose pistols, and I picked an assault rifle.

Photo courtesy of Sandbox VR

We then stepped into the game space, where we were fitted with our helmets and vests. There was a brief orientation session, where we engaged in a little target practice, and then we were thrust into the virtual world. In the 40-minute session, we ducked, dove, and killed zombies and a few ominous creatures who wanted to claim our souls. At the end, we sadly became infected, but were able to engage in a fun zombie dance-off. It was an unforgettable experience, and we were even provided with videos to show off our zombie apocalypse skills (of which mine were kind of limited).

Sandbox VR has locations across the US, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Add some excitement to your summer and book an experience today!