Quick Drag: A Mistress and a Muse Talk Drag Race Fights

Put ‘em up! For her latest “Mistress Monday”, the queens who is bringing the shade to All Stars 10, Mistress Isabelle Brooks reacts to some of the most infamous Drag Race fights with the “Tasmanian devil of drag” Kandy Muse.

You may be familiar with these conflicts, but you haven’t seen these two react to them – and trust me, it’s well worth revisiting some of these skirmishes. Of course, Kandy recounts her fight with Tamisha Iman on season 13, and other matchups include Derrick vs Bob, Coco Montrese vs Serena Cha Cha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache vs Everyone, and Mimi Imfurst and Shangela’s often lip-synced clash.

Who knew drama could be so much fun?