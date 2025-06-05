Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood break silence on feud rumors

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are setting the record straight about their relationship.
The Justified star and the Sex Education breakout actress, who played romantic interests in The White Lotus, found themselves at the center of feud speculation after eagle-eyed fans noticed they weren’t following each other on Instagram post-finale. The rumors intensified when Goggins commented on a Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at Wood’s teeth, which reportedly upset the actress.
During a joint chat with Variety, Goggins immediately addressed the elephant in the room, stating firmly, “There is no feud.”
“I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” he continued, with the outlet noting he got “choked up” during his response. “This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”
Wood chimed in about the Instagram drama, saying, “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a shite about Instagram.”
Addressing the unfollow situation, Goggins revealed it was part of his post-filming process.
“I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea,” he explained, reportedly tearing up. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”
“I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven’t spoken to anyone. I couldn’t handle it,” he continued. “Judge me or don’t. I don’t give a f–k what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that’s what I needed to do for me to process all of this.”
The outlet reports that Goggins then spontaneously declared, “I’ll follow you right now,” before pulling out his phone and making good on his word by following Wood on Instagram.
“It’s just my way of bidding farewell to this character, so Aimee and I can maintain our friendship forever,” he concluded with raw honesty.
“I totally get it,” she reportedly responded, as he explained that his emotional state during the interview stemmed from their inability to discuss these matters earlier, given their different geographical locations.
He also revealed why he chose not to address these rumors during his previous interview with The Times in the UK – Wood’s absence being the key factor. “Speaking for both of us? That’s not happening,” he told Variety, expressing his discomfort with what he perceived as the reporter’s “divisive” line of questioning.
