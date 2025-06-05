BigCelebritySL

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood break silence on feud rumors

Miu von Furstenberg
4 Min Read
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Photo credit: Dan Doperalski for Variety

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are setting the record straight about their relationship.

The Justified star and the Sex Education breakout actress, who played romantic interests in The White Lotus, found themselves at the center of feud speculation after eagle-eyed fans noticed they weren’t following each other on Instagram post-finale. The rumors intensified when Goggins commented on a Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at Wood’s teeth, which reportedly upset the actress.

During a joint chat with Variety, Goggins immediately addressed the elephant in the room, stating firmly, “There is no feud.”

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Photo credit: Dan Doperalski for Variety

“I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” he continued, with the outlet noting he got “choked up” during his response. “This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Read

2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’
Diana Ross joins Madonna, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more in her return to the Met Gala – PHOTOS
Pedro Pascal Royal Film Performance And World Premiere Of 'Gladiator II'
Pedro Pascal puts ‘heinous loser’ J.K. Rowling on blast for celebrating UK trans ruling

Wood chimed in about the Instagram drama, saying, “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a shite about Instagram.”

Walton Goggins
Photo credit: Dan Doperalski for Variety

Addressing the unfollow situation, Goggins revealed it was part of his post-filming process.

“I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea,” he explained, reportedly tearing up. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Aimee Lou Wood
Photo credit: Dan Doperalski for Variety

“I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven’t spoken to anyone. I couldn’t handle it,” he continued. “Judge me or don’t. I don’t give a f–k what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that’s what I needed to do for me to process all of this.”

The outlet reports that Goggins then spontaneously declared, “I’ll follow you right now,” before pulling out his phone and making good on his word by following Wood on Instagram.

Read

Lindsay Lohan CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2025
Lindsay Lohan lands her first TV show starring role in Count Me Lies for Hulu
Nick Carter at the Backstreet Boys "Show 'Em What You're Made Of" Premiere, Arclight, Hollywood, CA 01-29-15
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter faces his fourth sexual assault allegation
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Photo credit: Dan Doperalski for Variety

“It’s just my way of bidding farewell to this character, so Aimee and I can maintain our friendship forever,” he concluded with raw honesty.

“I totally get it,” she reportedly responded, as he explained that his emotional state during the interview stemmed from their inability to discuss these matters earlier, given their different geographical locations.

He also revealed why he chose not to address these rumors during his previous interview with The Times in the UK – Wood’s absence being the key factor. “Speaking for both of us? That’s not happening,” he told Variety, expressing his discomfort with what he perceived as the reporter’s “divisive” line of questioning.

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Roku Ultra 2024
  • Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
  • Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
  • Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
  • Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
  • Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
  • Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
  • Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta SnapsLuke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta SnapsDylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Tom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcornTom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcorn

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Instahottie 05312025 Meet Instagram Hottie Dennis Jack Boeer
Next Article Plane Jane joins Monét X Change Quick Drag: Plane Jane Crashes The Pit Stop
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
True Classic Mens T-Shirts - Short Sleeve Crew Neck Plain Novelty T Shirt for Men, Pack of 6, Variety, XL
True Classic Mens T-Shirts - Short Sleeve Crew Neck Plain Novelty T Shirt for Men, Pack of 6, Variety, XL
Amazon Prime
$89.99
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-06-05 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE