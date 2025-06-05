Meet Instagram Hottie Dennis Jack Boeer

UPDATE: This Instahottie post was initially published on September 13, 2019.

We’ve updated the feature with a slew of new photos of Dennis Boeer below.

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Dennis Jack Boeer!

This is what we know about Dennis. He’s a social media influencer, a model, and he holds a master’s degree in engineering. He also knows how to keep his facial hair trimmed properly.

Enjoy these pics of Dennis Jack Boeer:

