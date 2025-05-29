Quick Drag: Irene the Alien vs. Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Even though Monday was a holiday, Mistress Isabele Brooks didn’t take the day off and posted a new “Mistress Monday” video with her fellow All Stars and season 15 queen, Irene the Alien.

The two share tales from All Stars press week and play “Alien, Human or Brick.” The game is basically an excuse to lightly roast their fellow All Stars, including Kerri, Ginger, DeJa, Denali, Tina Burner, Aja and (of course) Lydia.

They also talk about Acid Betty’s stand against Starbucks (and Nicole Paige Brooks’ very NPB reaction.)