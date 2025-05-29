CelebritySL

Sydney Sweeney’s latest soap collab features her bathwater, sparking internet buzz

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Sydney Sweeney is taking her soap partnership to the next level by incorporating her own bathwater into the mix.

The actress has teamed up again with Dr. Squatch for a new soap that supposedly contains a “touch” of her actual bathwater, according to both the company and Sweeney.

In 2023, Sweeney starred in a viral Dr. Squatch body wash commercial that blew up on Instagram, racking up over 1.7 million likes.

35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles - Red Carpet
Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

For this latest soap collaboration, Sweeney playfully referenced fan comments from her 2024 Dr. Squatch post where people joked about wanting to buy the bathwater she was pictured with.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a release. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”

The actress’s Instagram announcement triggered a range of reactions from jokes to criticism to support.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror,” reads one top comment.

“Everyday we stray further from god,” another user said.

Some fans excitedly posted about rushing to buy “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” playing into the internet trend of influencers selling bathwater online.

Critics called it a marketing “gimmick” and questioned the hygiene factor.

Sydney Sweeney Heads to SNL Rehearsal in NYC
Sydney Sweeney Heads to SNL Rehearsal in NYC on February 29, 2024. Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

John Ludeke, senior vice president of global marketing at Dr. Squatch, said in the release that the bar is “bizarre, unexpected, and intended to get guys to think more deeply about the ingredients in the products they are putting on their bodies.”

“There’s no playbook for turning Sydney Sweeney’s actual bathwater into a bar of soap, but that’s exactly why we did it,” Ludeke said.

The limited-edition “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” soap will only see 5,000 bars produced.

Fans can enter to win one of 100 bars through a giveaway on Dr. Squatch’s website or Instagram starting May 29. The contest closes June 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The remaining bars will go on sale June 6 at 9 a.m. PT for $8 each while supplies last.

