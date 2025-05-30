Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Behind the 8-Ball

Last week, we met the next bracket of queens competing to win the All Stars 10 Tournament of Champions.
The pink squad came roaring back to the runway in divine entrance looks and later were challenged to create inspired fashions from a wide array of materials for the “Eight Ball” runway.
As always, our favorite fashionistas Raja and Raven have a lot to say about the looks and they weigh in on the entrance looks and toot and boot the runway creations on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”
