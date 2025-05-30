Podcasts You Should Know: HIGHKEY! with Yvie Oddly

If you’re a pop culture junkie and love RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, have we got a podcast for you.

HIGHKEY! Is a new podcast which premieres this Friday, May 30 on iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network. Sharing co-hosting duties with Yvie are entertainment journalist Ryan Mitchell and activist/producer Ben O’Keefe. HIGHKEY! is part kiki, part cultural commentary — a joyful, unfiltered podcast where pop culture, politics, identity, and internet absurdity all collide. It’s packed with Brains, Banter, and a Bit of Drama, blending sharp interviews, personal storytelling, and the kind of hilarious, honest conversations that rarely make it to air.

The new show promises to blend sharp, surprising interviews with big idea conversations. The star-studded guest list includes such notable names as all-star guest list including Laverne Cox, TS Madison, Willow Pill, Darnell Moore, Dawn Richard, and more. The hosts will arrive ready to stir the pot —cutting through the noise, challenging the status quo, and leaning into the unpredictable, beautiful mess that makes culture culture. For those who want honest, hilarious, and sometimes provocative takes on the world around us, HIGHKEY! will feel like home.

In a statement, Yvie says, “I’m excited about having the conversations I love with people — with two pretty remarkable human beings — and getting to talk to interesting folks about whatever the hell we feel like. And people think they know me from TV, but it’s my turn. My turn to really introduce you to where I’m at now — so you can kill any old ideas you had.”

Get ready to join the conversation as HIGHKEY! premieres TODAY, Friday, May 30 on iHeartMedia. Follow the show on Instagram.