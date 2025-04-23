Quick Drag: Onya Nurve’s Crowning Moment

Last week, Onya Nurve proved that she had what it takes to be America’s Next Drag Superstar and snatched the season 17 crown.
By now, it’s no secret that Mama Ru films each of the top 2 queens winning to avoid spoilers, so it’s great to be able to see Onya’s true reaction when the episode aired.
Watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race finale along with the top four – Onya, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love and Sam Star. The quartet also answer fan questions, offer advice to aspiring drag queens and share what they’ve learned from their fellow queens. Congratulations, Onya!
